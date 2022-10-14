Read full article on original website
WOOD
Cannonsburg preparing for winter amid potential sale
The Cannonsburg ski area is getting ready for the winter season with Kent County still interested in purchasing the property. (Oct. 19, 2022) Cannonsburg preparing for winter amid potential sale. The Cannonsburg ski area is getting ready for the winter season with Kent County still interested in purchasing the property....
WOOD
MHSAA soccer: Gull Lake at Thornapple-Kellogg
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The chance or rain showers will continue with a slight chance of snow mixing in at times mainly northeast of Grand Rapids. Temperatures will remain relatively steady near 40 as the northwest wind subsides 10-20mph. $2.36B Big...
WOOD
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
WOOD
GRPD: Body found on Bridge Street
Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning. (Oct. 19, 2022) Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning. (Oct. 19, 2022)
WOOD
The Gentex Santa Parade is exactly one month away
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Parts of Michigan saw their first snows this week and some people are ready for it, like the organizers of the Grand Rapids Santa Parade. There will be performances by the Grand Rapids Symphony, Academy of Dance Arts and more plus cultural booths sharing how the holidays are celebrated around the world. There will also be additional family-friendly activities, food trucks and of course, notable guests!
WOOD
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area. Gotion, a China-based company, is investing $2.36 billion into the project, creating thousands of jobs. (Oct. 18, 2022) $2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; …. Work continues to bring a massive...
WOOD
Dream 18: Stoatin Brae Golf Club's 15th hole
Stoatin Brae Golf Club near Augusta is a famously beautiful golf course — it was the National Golf Course of the Year in 2021 — and the view from the tee box of the par-4 15th hole shows off why. (Oct. 18, 2022) Dream 18: Stoatin Brae Golf...
WOOD
Advanced Interiors can help pet-proof your carpet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love our pets but if you have carpet in your home, you know sometimes pets and certain floor coverings don’t mix. The team at Advanced Interiors has a solution called Pet Perfect! If you order by the end of the month, they’ll have you installed by the holiday.
WOOD
These 10 local West Michigan events and activities will boost your Halloween spirit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Halloween is coming up on Monday, Oct. 31, and it’s time to get into the spooky spirit if you haven’t already! This year, many organizations, communities and businesses are hosting fun events to ring in the Fall holiday! Below is a list of unique attractions and activities to take on.
WOOD
Crossroads Eldercare Options shares a guide to finding the perfect home for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When determining if it’s time for your loved one to transition into senior care housing, you may have many lingering questions. Many people want to know about the different lifestyle options, available activities and the cost of senior care. Finding the right community to fit specific needs may take some time, but families can find reassurance at Crossroads Eldercare Options.
WOOD
Now is the perfect time to move to a senior community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you, or someone in your family is looking for a senior community, now might be the perfect time to make that move. When looking at the current housing market in West Michigan, we are seeing lots of changes happening quickly. But it seems that even though the market is trending down, especially as mortgage rates are increasing.
WOOD
Life doesn’t slow down in senior living: Live actively at Clark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Despite common assumptions, living in a senior community does not mean an older adult’s life is slowing down. In many cases, it’s the opposite, especially for residents at Clark Retirement. Within this community, seniors have the option to live busy lives and fill their daily routines with fun activities!
WOOD
Checklist: When is the right time to move into senior living?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Whether you or a loved one are approaching retirement or have an aging loved one who may soon need care, you may have begun to think about the future. One of the biggest questions when planning for life down the road is when the appropriate time to settle into a senior living community is.
WOOD
JTB Homes has a great offer if you’re in the market
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Building a home can feel like a big undertaking, but JTB Homes works with you every step of the way for an easy and well-organized process. Their team of architects, interior designers and construction superintendents work together with every home owner to make it a person experience through the entire process so you can pick and personalize your home so that it’s everything you’ve ever wanted!
WOOD
You may not need surgery for your bone & joint issues
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The vast majority of people who experience a sports-related bone or joint injury can recover without undergoing surgery and the team at Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon can help. They’re the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They offer both state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options including physical therayp to treat disorders & injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip & knee and also the extremities (foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist & elbow).
WOOD
A sneak preview of next month’s Taste of Hope
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All the foodies out there will love this next event! “Taste of Hope” takes place in a few weeks and we have one of the organizers here, Shawn Kohlhaas and Chef Jenny Struik with the Good Eats tell us about this event which raises money for the American Cancer Society!
WOOD
Grant continues scholarship at Kellogg Community College
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A four-year, $80,000 grant will continue to support a Promise Scholarship for Branch County residents attending Kellogg Community College. The scholarship from the Coldwater Township Sunrise Rotary Foundation helps students get certificates or associate’s degrees in health care and industrial trades. Recipients must have graduated from a Branch County high school or live in Branch County.
WOOD
YMCA Prioritizes physical and mental health in GR
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD)-The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids supports the community by offering something for everyone throughout their 7 branches across Grand Rapids. They offer baby swimming lessons, classes for toddlers before and after school, nutrition education in the community, and even a mobile veggie van. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids understands the importance of physical exercise while connecting and building up our community.
