Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Cannonsburg preparing for winter amid potential sale

The Cannonsburg ski area is getting ready for the winter season with Kent County still interested in purchasing the property. (Oct. 19, 2022)
CANNONSBURG, MI
WOOD

MHSAA soccer: Gull Lake at Thornapple-Kellogg

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The chance or rain showers will continue with a slight chance of snow mixing in at times mainly northeast of Grand Rapids. Temperatures will remain relatively steady near 40 as the northwest wind subsides 10-20mph. $2.36B Big...
RICHLAND, MI
WOOD

Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GRPD: Body found on Bridge Street

Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning. (Oct. 19, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The Gentex Santa Parade is exactly one month away

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Parts of Michigan saw their first snows this week and some people are ready for it, like the organizers of the Grand Rapids Santa Parade. There will be performances by the Grand Rapids Symphony, Academy of Dance Arts and more plus cultural booths sharing how the holidays are celebrated around the world. There will also be additional family-friendly activities, food trucks and of course, notable guests!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Dream 18: Stoatin Brae Golf Club's 15th hole

Stoatin Brae Golf Club near Augusta is a famously beautiful golf course — it was the National Golf Course of the Year in 2021 — and the view from the tee box of the par-4 15th hole shows off why. (Oct. 18, 2022) Dream 18: Stoatin Brae Golf...
AUGUSTA, MI
WOOD

Advanced Interiors can help pet-proof your carpet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love our pets but if you have carpet in your home, you know sometimes pets and certain floor coverings don’t mix. The team at Advanced Interiors has a solution called Pet Perfect! If you order by the end of the month, they’ll have you installed by the holiday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Crossroads Eldercare Options shares a guide to finding the perfect home for seniors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When determining if it’s time for your loved one to transition into senior care housing, you may have many lingering questions. Many people want to know about the different lifestyle options, available activities and the cost of senior care. Finding the right community to fit specific needs may take some time, but families can find reassurance at Crossroads Eldercare Options.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Now is the perfect time to move to a senior community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you, or someone in your family is looking for a senior community, now might be the perfect time to make that move. When looking at the current housing market in West Michigan, we are seeing lots of changes happening quickly. But it seems that even though the market is trending down, especially as mortgage rates are increasing.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Life doesn’t slow down in senior living: Live actively at Clark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Despite common assumptions, living in a senior community does not mean an older adult’s life is slowing down. In many cases, it’s the opposite, especially for residents at Clark Retirement. Within this community, seniors have the option to live busy lives and fill their daily routines with fun activities!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Checklist: When is the right time to move into senior living?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Whether you or a loved one are approaching retirement or have an aging loved one who may soon need care, you may have begun to think about the future. One of the biggest questions when planning for life down the road is when the appropriate time to settle into a senior living community is.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

JTB Homes has a great offer if you’re in the market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Building a home can feel like a big undertaking, but JTB Homes works with you every step of the way for an easy and well-organized process. Their team of architects, interior designers and construction superintendents work together with every home owner to make it a person experience through the entire process so you can pick and personalize your home so that it’s everything you’ve ever wanted!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

You may not need surgery for your bone & joint issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The vast majority of people who experience a sports-related bone or joint injury can recover without undergoing surgery and the team at Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon can help. They’re the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They offer both state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options including physical therayp to treat disorders & injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip & knee and also the extremities (foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist & elbow).
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

A sneak preview of next month’s Taste of Hope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All the foodies out there will love this next event! “Taste of Hope” takes place in a few weeks and we have one of the organizers here, Shawn Kohlhaas and Chef Jenny Struik with the Good Eats tell us about this event which raises money for the American Cancer Society!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Grant continues scholarship at Kellogg Community College

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A four-year, $80,000 grant will continue to support a Promise Scholarship for Branch County residents attending Kellogg Community College. The scholarship from the Coldwater Township Sunrise Rotary Foundation helps students get certificates or associate’s degrees in health care and industrial trades. Recipients must have graduated from a Branch County high school or live in Branch County.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WOOD

YMCA Prioritizes physical and mental health in GR

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD)-The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids supports the community by offering something for everyone throughout their 7 branches across Grand Rapids. They offer baby swimming lessons, classes for toddlers before and after school, nutrition education in the community, and even a mobile veggie van. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids understands the importance of physical exercise while connecting and building up our community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

