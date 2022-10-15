Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks capture Colonial Lanes Classic title with undefeated weekend
HARAHAN, Louisiana — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore went undefeated over three days of competition at the Colonial Lanes Classic — including a pair of bracket play victories against Top 10 teams on Sunday (Oct. 16) — and finished as the event champions. The three-day event...
easternshorehawks.com
Men's Golf Ties for Third at SAS HBCU Invitational
CARY, North Carolina — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's golf team tied for third place at the inaugural SAS HBCU Invitational at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16. The Hawks shared third on the leaderboard with Chicago State University, with...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Milestone: 150th Short Track Super Series Modified Event Set for Georgetown Speedway
GEORGETOWN, DE – 150. When the green flag flies at Georgetown Speedway for the rescheduled Melvin L. Joseph Memorial during Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco will be hosting its 150th event. The Mid-Atlantic Championship weekend (Thurs.-Sat. Oct. 27-29) is...
The Dispatch
Community Mourns Hale Harrison’s Death
OCEAN CITY — A clearly emotional Mayor Rick Meehan at the close of Monday’s meeting fondly recalled his friend and colleague Hale Harrison, who passed away unexpectedly earlier on Monday. “On a sad note, we were all shocked to learn today Hale Harrison had passed away,” Meehan said....
Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis
Protect Maryland Kids wants Marylanders to vote ‘no’ on Question 4, the statewide ballot question legalizing recreational cannabis use. The post Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
buffalonynews.net
Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022
BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.
Salmon Farm Developer Withdraws Controversial Permit over Sturgeon Concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
Cape Gazette
Real Estate Market Update for Rehoboth, Lewes, Bethany, and Fenwick Island Areas
I believe that having better information about your local market allows you to make better real estate decisions. If you're in the market to buy or sell a home, just give me a call. Click the links to view the Market Reports and let me know if you have any...
WBOC
DSP Looking for Two Men Wanted in Lincoln Store Robbery
LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night. Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
WBOC
Three Sent to Hospital in Pittsville Hit-and-run
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Three people were sent to the hospital after their car was rear-ended by a truck, pushing them into a field Friday night in Pittsville. Maryland State Police say witnesses at the scene saw a Ford pickup truck tailgating a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS on Old Ocean City Road, near Main Street, at around 8 p.m. The Chevelle attempted to slow down, but the truck sped up rear-ending the car. The truck continued driving, pushing the car into a field before driving away, according to police.
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
Cape Gazette
After dry summmer, rain brings out huge swarm of midges
Last week’s five-day-long storm did more than bring rain and localized flooding to the area, it also provided perfect conditions for an apocalyptic amount of gnats in Rehoboth Beach. I was in town covering events Friday afternoon and an unavoidable army of small black bugs were flying around town....
WMDT.com
Lincoln Dollar General robbery under investigation
LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday night in Lincoln. Shortly before 10 p.m., troopers responded to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road for a reported robbery. On arrival, troopers learned that two male suspects walked into the store displaying handguns, approached a female employee, and escorted them toward the cash register while demanding money. The employees reportedly complied, and the suspects fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.
wypr.org
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval
The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
WMDT.com
Apple Scrapple Festival back in Bridgeville to celebrate 30 years
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Apple Scrapple festival has returned to Delmarva for its 30th Anniversary. “We’re really excited it’s our 30th anniversary, that’s why you’ll see pearls on a pig,” says Karen Johnson, the executive director of Apple Scrapple. If you’re heading to the annual...
Comments / 0