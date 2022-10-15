Interview with Kyle Zebley, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at the American Telemedicine Association and Executive Director, ATA Action

Moving Fast and Fixing Things with Digital Innovation in Healthcare with Jennifer Goldsack & Ryan Vega. Digital Innovation in Healthcare is a big bucket we love to talk about!. On today’s episode of the Outcomes Rocker Podcast, we welcome the outstanding Jennifer Goldsack, CEO of the Digital Medicine Society, and Ryan Vega, the Chief Officer for the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning at the Experience at the U.S Dept. of Veteran Affairs, to discuss the current state of digital innovation in our field. DiMe and the VA just started a partnership in which the main goal is to bring together digital solutions, ideas, and innovation for better healthcare outcomes. They also share a bit of their journey in the industry, the challenges they’ve gone through, and how developing solutions that create a meaningful experience for patients and clinicians is the way to go. The concept of pushing technology forward must include a more holistic approach to treating patients.

