Read full article on original website
Related
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Verlander Ks 11 to lead Astros over Yankees 4-2 in ALCS
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six strong innings and Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña all homered to power the Houston Astros to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in their AL Championship Series opener Wednesday night. The Astros are in their sixth consecutive ALCS, looking to reach the World Series for the fourth time in that span, against a New York team in the LCS for the first time since being eliminated by Houston in 2019. ...
Padres Scene & Heard: A good glimpse from Gallagher Square
Those gathered in former Park in the Park enjoyed an atmosphere that was part party, part picnic and entirely enjoyable witnessing another five-run Padres rally
Comments / 0