Colleen Wilson Warren
Colleen Wilson Warren, 94, of Mt. Sterling passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born January 19, 1928, to the late Clarence Wilson and Iva Lee Turner in Bourbon County, KY. She was a member of Peyton’s Lick Christian Church, she worked for the telephone company, and taught in a two-room school near Judy.
Lelia Pearl Bowman Henry
Lelia Pearl Bowman Henry, 91 years old, widow of Tollie Young Henry, passed away October 14, 2022, at Bourbon Heights Nursing Home. Her parents were the late William Martin and Lena Mae Saunders Bowman. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Clara Mae Bowman, of Paris, as well as many nieces, nephews, and...
Carolyn Dailey Thomas
Carolyn Dailey Thomas, 82, of Lexington died September 25, 2022 of End-Stage Parkinson’s. She was born July 22, 1940 to the late Pete R. and Ruby Parker Dailey. Surviving her are husband Earl W. Thomas, son Stephen Glenn Thomas, grandsons Austyn and Dylan Thomas of Lexington, granddaughters Haley (Josh) Parrish and Megan (Logan) Johnson, and three great grandchildren, all of Alabama, two brothers Pete R. Dailey III of Paris and Fred (Sallie) Dailey of Winchester, niece Debra Dailey Ball, nephews Pete IV, Randy and Tommy Dailey. Preceding her in death were her son Earl Walter Thomas Jr., and sisters-in-laws Bettye (Pete) Dailey and Lenette (Fred) Dailey.
Volleyball Colonels will need to knock off defending region champion Montgomery County tonight to earn a trip back to the region tournament
PARIS, KY – Tonight, inside Russ Day Gym, the Bourbon County Lady Colonels Volleyball team will be serving for a fourth straight trip to the region tournament if they can eliminate defending region champion and state quarterfinalist Montgomery County in a quarterfinal game that will played at 6:30 this evening.
