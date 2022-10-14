Carolyn Dailey Thomas, 82, of Lexington died September 25, 2022 of End-Stage Parkinson’s. She was born July 22, 1940 to the late Pete R. and Ruby Parker Dailey. Surviving her are husband Earl W. Thomas, son Stephen Glenn Thomas, grandsons Austyn and Dylan Thomas of Lexington, granddaughters Haley (Josh) Parrish and Megan (Logan) Johnson, and three great grandchildren, all of Alabama, two brothers Pete R. Dailey III of Paris and Fred (Sallie) Dailey of Winchester, niece Debra Dailey Ball, nephews Pete IV, Randy and Tommy Dailey. Preceding her in death were her son Earl Walter Thomas Jr., and sisters-in-laws Bettye (Pete) Dailey and Lenette (Fred) Dailey.

