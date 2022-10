WAUSAU – The Marshfield boys soccer team outscored Wausau East 5-3 in a shootout to win its WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal match Tuesday at East High School. Marshfield scored two first-half goals – by Mathew Uphoff on a Maahir Patel assist at the 9:07 mark and by Michele Piffei at the 22:13 mark before East stormed back in the second half, using the wind to its advantage.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO