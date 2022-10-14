ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hudson.oh.us

Council Workshop Highlights from October 11, 2022

Following is a summary of the October 11, 2022, City Council Workshop. To watch the full meeting, visit www.hudson.oh.us/WatchMeetings. Council thanked Hudson Safety Forces for the job they did with the Public Safety Open House. More than 700 people attended the event. Council also thanked the engineering staff for working...
