FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
edglentoday.com
Witness Distillery Is Winner Of Strong ARTini Event At Edwardsville Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - On Friday evening, September 23, a special fundraiser was held to benefit the Edwardsville Arts Center called an ARTini competition. The event took place at the Edwardsville Art Fair. Six local restaurants were challenged to create a unique cocktail inspired by works of art. Attendees sampled the creative...
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
edglentoday.com
Sporting Clay Classic Raises Record Amount for the Anderson Hospital Foundation
BRIGHTON - The Anderson Hospital 11th Annual Foundation Sporting Clay Classic was held on October 1st at NILO Farms in Brighton. The event featured 100 targets and 12 stations. Also included, was a great BBQ lunch for the shooters that were donated by Sodexo. Lori St. John, Anderson Healthcare Development...
edglentoday.com
North Buchanan Street To Be Closed At Hillsboro Avenue For Water Main Work
EDWARDSVILLE – Beginning at noon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, North Buchanan Street will be closed to all traffic at the intersection of Hillsboro Avenue. North Buchanan Street also will be closed at East Vandalia Street. This closure will allow for water main installation; the closure is weather dependent....
edglentoday.com
Charles V. “Chuck” Morten
Charles V. “Chuck” Morten, 85, died at 5:46 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. Born May 21, 1937 in Alton, he was the son of Lorenzo D. and Frances T. (Wargel) Morten. Mr. Morten retired as an engineer for the Alton Fire Department. He married...
edglentoday.com
Jimmy Naville Speaks at Democrat Meet and Greet
Jimmy Naville, labor, organizer, spoke at the democratic meet and greet held at James Killion Park this past weekend.
edglentoday.com
"The Flagman's Mission Continues" Seeks Volunteers To Assist With Flag Displays For AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall In Troy
TROY - "The Flagman's Mission Continues" volunteers have requested help to set up 1,500 flags and take them down for the Traveling Vietnam Wall Display. Help is needed for Tuesday, October 18, in Troy, for a patriotic display of the Vietnam Memorial Wall. The takedown of the flags will be on Sunday, October 23.
edglentoday.com
Lantz Homes and Whitetail Design Studio Launch a New Design-Build Collaboration to Better Serve Home and Business Owners in the Metro East
EDWARDSVILLE – When home and business owners in the St. Louis Metro East take on a new building or remodeling project, they’re often forced to play middleman between their contractor and their interior designer. This lack of cohesion and communication between teams can result in missed deadlines, skyrocketing budgets, and disappointed clients.
edglentoday.com
Father McGivney Bows Out Of Postseason, CM To Play In Regional Final, Alton And Edwardsville Square Off Tonight - Boys Soccer Postseason Roundup
BELLEVILLE - The Father McGivney Catholic High School boy's soccer team left it all out on the field Tuesday night against the Columbia Eagles in the Class 1A Sectional Semifinals held at Althoff Catholic High School. The Griffins were defeated by a score of 2-0 as their season comes to...
edglentoday.com
Prenzler Leads Men's Cross Country At Bradley Pink Classic
PEORIA - Junior Roland Prenzler was SIUE's top runner Friday in the Cougars' fourth meet of the season at the Bradley Pink Classic. Prenzler ran a personal best 8K at the Newman Golf Course in 24 minutes and 47.9 seconds. He finished 90th overall. His 24:47 time marked the fourth fastest in SIUE history.
edglentoday.com
Tigers Honor Five Seniors In Annual Pre-Match Ceremonies, Play Well, But Lose To Mater Dei
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls' volleyball team played well, and had plenty of good moments, but in the end, lost their regular season home finale to Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-18, 25-20 in a match played Monday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym. It was the Tigers' annual Senior Night match,...
edglentoday.com
Debbie Mendoza Speaks at Democrat Meet and Greet
Debbie Mendoza, currently campaigning for re-election as Madison County Clerk Recorder, spoke at the democratic meet and greet held at James Killion Park this past weekend.
Pauline Frances Jones
Pauline Frances Jones
Pauline Frances Jones, 79, died at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 11, 1942 in Alton the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Lohr) Cambron. She worked at Kroger and Park n Shop for many years. On April 14, 1961 in...
edglentoday.com
Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County
PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
edglentoday.com
SIUE Civil Engineering Program Celebrates Golden Anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s (SOE) Department of Civil Engineering will celebrate 50 years of civil engineering excellence with a special golden anniversary celebration. Faculty, industry partners and alumni are invited to join for a celebratory event being held from 11:30 a.m.- 2...
edglentoday.com
Reports Say Tesla Leases Huge Nearly 700,000-Square-Foot Warehouse In Pontoon Beach For Future
PONTOON BEACH - Media reports have exploded in the past 24 hours that giant electric-car maker Tesla has plans to open a large, nearly 700,000-plus square-foot warehouse at a location in Pontoon Beach, just south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort. The location is described as 1202 Tradeport Parkway, which...
Jackie R. Trusty
Jackie R. Trusty
Jackie R. Trusty, 90, died at 4:35 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. Born May 14, 1932, in East Alton, he was the son of Oscar R. and Margie A. (Cole) Trusty. Mr. Trusty served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Christway Church in Godfrey.
edglentoday.com
Granite City Police Department PBPA Unit 15 Endorses Kris Tharp for State Senate
WOOD RIVER – Today, Democratic Candidate for State Senate Kris Tharp (IL-56), a police officer of 25 years, announced his endorsement from the Granite City Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 15. “The Granite City Police Department Police Officer’s Union PBPA Unit 15 has the utmost respect for Kris...
Carolyn F. Duncan
Carolyn F. Duncan
Carolyn F. Duncan, 70, of Bunker Hill, died at Alhambra Nursing and Rehab Center on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 8:25 am. She was born January 20, 1952, in Litchfield, IL to Clarence A. Russell & Letha Davis Lubrant. She married Kenneth Patrick Duncan on September 18, 1971, in Bunker Hill. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2015.
edglentoday.com
MELHS Student Silas Curtis Named National Merit Scholar Semifinalist
EDWARDSVILLE – Silas Curtis, a senior at Metro-East Lutheran High School, has earned the distinction of being named a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Semifinalists are selected based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The students with the highest scores in...
