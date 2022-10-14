ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

edglentoday.com

Witness Distillery Is Winner Of Strong ARTini Event At Edwardsville Art Fair

EDWARDSVILLE - On Friday evening, September 23, a special fundraiser was held to benefit the Edwardsville Arts Center called an ARTini competition. The event took place at the Edwardsville Art Fair. Six local restaurants were challenged to create a unique cocktail inspired by works of art. Attendees sampled the creative...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times

Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Charles V. “Chuck” Morten

Charles V. “Chuck” Morten, 85, died at 5:46 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. Born May 21, 1937 in Alton, he was the son of Lorenzo D. and Frances T. (Wargel) Morten. Mr. Morten retired as an engineer for the Alton Fire Department. He married...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Lantz Homes and Whitetail Design Studio Launch a New Design-Build Collaboration to Better Serve Home and Business Owners in the Metro East

EDWARDSVILLE – When home and business owners in the St. Louis Metro East take on a new building or remodeling project, they’re often forced to play middleman between their contractor and their interior designer. This lack of cohesion and communication between teams can result in missed deadlines, skyrocketing budgets, and disappointed clients.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Prenzler Leads Men's Cross Country At Bradley Pink Classic

PEORIA - Junior Roland Prenzler was SIUE's top runner Friday in the Cougars' fourth meet of the season at the Bradley Pink Classic. Prenzler ran a personal best 8K at the Newman Golf Course in 24 minutes and 47.9 seconds. He finished 90th overall. His 24:47 time marked the fourth fastest in SIUE history.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Pauline Frances Jones

Pauline Frances Jones, 79, died at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 11, 1942 in Alton the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Lohr) Cambron. She worked at Kroger and Park n Shop for many years. On April 14, 1961 in...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County

PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE Civil Engineering Program Celebrates Golden Anniversary

EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s (SOE) Department of Civil Engineering will celebrate 50 years of civil engineering excellence with a special golden anniversary celebration. Faculty, industry partners and alumni are invited to join for a celebratory event being held from 11:30 a.m.- 2...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Jackie R. Trusty

Jackie R. Trusty, 90, died at 4:35 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. Born May 14, 1932, in East Alton, he was the son of Oscar R. and Margie A. (Cole) Trusty. Mr. Trusty served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Christway Church in Godfrey.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Carolyn F. Duncan

Carolyn F. Duncan, 70, of Bunker Hill, died at Alhambra Nursing and Rehab Center on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 8:25 am. She was born January 20, 1952, in Litchfield, IL to Clarence A. Russell & Letha Davis Lubrant. She married Kenneth Patrick Duncan on September 18, 1971, in Bunker Hill. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2015.
BUNKER HILL, IL
edglentoday.com

MELHS Student Silas Curtis Named National Merit Scholar Semifinalist

EDWARDSVILLE – Silas Curtis, a senior at Metro-East Lutheran High School, has earned the distinction of being named a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Semifinalists are selected based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The students with the highest scores in...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

