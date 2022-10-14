Read full article on original website
Related
ttusports.com
Smith honored as OVC Offensive Player of the Week, Conrad named Goalkeeper of the Week
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The weekly accolades continue to pile up for the Tennessee Tech soccer team, as for the fourth time in the last five weeks the Golden Eagles took home some conference hardware. Chloe Smith was recognized as the OVC Offensive Player of the Week, while Maggie Conrad...
ttusports.com
Perry named to Preseason All-OVC Team, Tech selected to return to OVC Tournament
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Following a vote of Ohio Valley Conference head men's basketball coaches and communication directors, the League officially released its Preseason All-OVC Team and preseason poll Tuesday morning as part of its annual Media Day session. This year, OVC Media Day made its return to Evansville, Ind. for the first time since the 2018-19 season due to the global pandemic.
ttusports.com
Skeen honored as OVC Male Golfer of the Week for third time this fall
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – For the third time this fall, Tennessee Tech's Jackson Skeen was honored as the Ohio Valley Conference's Male Golfer of the Week, as announced by the league Wednesday afternoon. Already the first Golden Eagle in program history to earn OVC Freshman of the Year honors (last...
ttusports.com
Golden Eagles finish fall campaign seventh at Pinetree Intercollegiate
KENNESAW, Ga. – The Tennessee Tech men's golf team wrapped up its fall campaign at the Pinetree Intercollegiate Tuesday afternoon, concluding the event at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga. seventh overall among 11 teams. The Golden Eagles endured a rough day of conditions on the course that saw...
ttusports.com
Tech men's basketball alumni invited back for 100th-Anniversary Celebration Nov. 4-5
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – All Golden Eagle men's basketball alumni are invited back to Cookeville and the Tennessee Tech University campus for Homecoming weekend, Nov. 4-5, 2022 to join in the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the hoops program. By invitation from current Tech men's basketball head coach John Pelphrey, alumni...
ttusports.com
Dorsey, Karlen collect OVC weekly honors
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Thanks to a pair of standout performances against Morehead State and SIUE, the Tennessee Tech volleyball team turned in a perfect, 3-0 week, leading to more weekly recognition from the Ohio Valley Conference for the Golden Eagle program. Senior Taylor Dorsey was awarded OVC Offensive Player...
