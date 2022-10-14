ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

ttusports.com

Perry named to Preseason All-OVC Team, Tech selected to return to OVC Tournament

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Following a vote of Ohio Valley Conference head men's basketball coaches and communication directors, the League officially released its Preseason All-OVC Team and preseason poll Tuesday morning as part of its annual Media Day session. This year, OVC Media Day made its return to Evansville, Ind. for the first time since the 2018-19 season due to the global pandemic.
Skeen honored as OVC Male Golfer of the Week for third time this fall

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – For the third time this fall, Tennessee Tech's Jackson Skeen was honored as the Ohio Valley Conference's Male Golfer of the Week, as announced by the league Wednesday afternoon. Already the first Golden Eagle in program history to earn OVC Freshman of the Year honors (last...
Golden Eagles finish fall campaign seventh at Pinetree Intercollegiate

KENNESAW, Ga. – The Tennessee Tech men's golf team wrapped up its fall campaign at the Pinetree Intercollegiate Tuesday afternoon, concluding the event at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga. seventh overall among 11 teams. The Golden Eagles endured a rough day of conditions on the course that saw...
Dorsey, Karlen collect OVC weekly honors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Thanks to a pair of standout performances against Morehead State and SIUE, the Tennessee Tech volleyball team turned in a perfect, 3-0 week, leading to more weekly recognition from the Ohio Valley Conference for the Golden Eagle program. Senior Taylor Dorsey was awarded OVC Offensive Player...
