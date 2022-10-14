Read full article on original website
wisc.edu
New Training & Technical Assistance Center Dedicated to Rural Opioid Misuse
A 2017 survey by two leading farm advocacy groups, the National Farmers Union and the American Farm Bureau Federation, found that nearly 50 percent of rural Americans and 74 percent of farmers have been directly impacted by opioid misuse. Additionally, the correlation between increased substance use and poor mental health is well documented in research literature. It is estimated that approximately half of people who experience substance use disorders also report having a mental health illness.
Halverson named Kellner Family Distinguished Chair in Urban Education
Richard Halverson was recently appointed as the Kellner Family Distinguished Chair in Urban Education in the UW–Madison Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. Halverson, who joined the UW–Madison faculty in 2001 as an assistant professor, has spent his career in higher education creating knowledge and resources for educators...
UW–Madison student Greer is co-author of article examining COVID-19 learning loss
UW–Madison student CJ Greer is the co-author of an article published in the journal Children and Schools that is titled, “The COVID-19 Learning Loss: Fact or Stigma?”. Greer is a PhD student in the School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. The article, which...
Support diversity, equity and inclusion at UW–Madison during Fill the Hill
Continuing a beloved campus tradition, Badgers and friends around the world will fill Bascom Hill with pink lawn flamingos. Starting at 5 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 2, and continuing for 24 hours, every gift UW receives will add one flamingo to the fabulous flock. Support the Raimey-Noland Diversity, Equity...
