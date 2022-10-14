Read full article on original website
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Ranked Seventh in Latest Golfstat Rankings
STARKVILLE – Golfstat, the leading ranking system in collegiate golf, announced their top 25 rankings on Tuesday. After hosting their home event, The Ally, this week, women's golf remains a top-10 golf program in the country at seventh. Golfstat uses Relative Rankings to calculate their rankings each week. Relative...
hailstate.com
No. 3 Ranked Bulldogs Complete Day 1 of The Ally
West Point, Miss. – On Monday, the third-ranked women's golf team in all of the land carded the first 36 holes of their famed home tournament, The Ally. After the first two rounds of play, the Bulldogs are in third shooting 15-over par (591). A very brisk fall morning...
hailstate.com
Mississippi State’s Storylines vs. Alabama
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State is set to travel down Highway 82, across the state line over to Alabama for a Top-25 matchup. The No. 24 Bulldogs will face the No. 6 Crimson Tide in a 6 p.m. CT game on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The contest will be televised by ESPN with Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), as well as Holly Rowe and Todd McShay (reporters) on the call.
hailstate.com
Volleyball Heads To South Carolina For A Midweek Matchup
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Mississippi State volleyball heads to Columbia, S.C. for a midweek matchup Wednesday at the Carolina Volleyball Center. First serve on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed online courtesy of SECN+ or watch ESPN and live stats will be available through StatBroadcast.
hailstate.com
Purcell's Positivity On Display At SEC Media Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., - The abundance of positive energy and enthusiasm that Sam Purcell unleashed at SEC Media Day had to be aided by caffeine, correct?. Coffee, Red Bull, soda – something artificial had to be fueling Mississippi State's first-year women's basketball head coach as he made his rounds through the Grand Bohemian Hotel.
hailstate.com
Malesevic Falls In ITA Southern Regional Final
TUSCALOOSA, Ala., - No. 52 Nemanja Malesevic's magnificent run at the ITA Southern Regional came to a close in the singles championship final on Tuesday. Malesevic fell to Alabama's Enzo Arguiard on his home court 6-4, 6-1 after having reached the final in singles and semifinal in doubles during the event. The Mississippi State junior competed in a total of 10 matches over a five-day period.
hailstate.com
Media Tab Hayes and Carter to Preseason All-SEC Second Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter were named to the media's Preseason All-SEC Second Team, the SEC announced on Tuesday. The media vote is made up of select media members from every school. Hayes, a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention and Second Team All-SEC honoree last season, was...
hailstate.com
Diamond Dawgs Travel To Alabama For Fall Scrimmage
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Baseball will travel to Tuscaloosa this Friday, Oct. 21, to take on SEC Western Division foe Alabama in a fall scrimmage set at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. First pitch between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide is set for 6 p.m. CT with gates opening at 4 p.m....
hailstate.com
Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Post Fourteen Total Wins In Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. – Mississippi State women's tennis team concluded their third tournament of the fall on Monday. All ten members of the Bulldogs' roster were in action at the ITA Regional across their five-day stint at the event and came away with 14 total victories. MSU posted 10 singles wins and four doubles victories.
hailstate.com
No. 52 Malesevic Punches Ticket To ITA Nationals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala., - Mississippi State's top-ranked men's tennis player, Nemanja Malesevic, reeled off a pair of singles wins on Monday to advance to the final of the ITA Southern Regional. Malesevic's appearance in the final also qualified the 52nd-ranked junior for next month's ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego,...
hailstate.com
Bulldog Trio Among Leaders Entering Final Round At North Alabama Invite
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Three of Mississippi State's four individuals at the North Alabama Invite are sitting at the top of the leaderboard after two rounds of play. Of the six players to finish Monday under par, the Bulldogs produced three. Alejandro Pedryc currently sits tied for the lead at...
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: From Maroon And White To Red, White And Blue
A pair of Mississippi State's own are now wearing the colors of their country, too. Mississippi State graduate assistant softball coach Mia Davidson-Smith was announced as a member of Team USA last Tuesday, joining MSU volunteer assistant Zac Shaw as Bulldog coaches who are playing for the United States. Davidson-Smith and Shaw join Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery to talk about representing the US, as well as their roles on the State softball squad on the latest Dear Ol' State. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
