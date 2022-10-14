A pair of Mississippi State's own are now wearing the colors of their country, too. Mississippi State graduate assistant softball coach Mia Davidson-Smith was announced as a member of Team USA last Tuesday, joining MSU volunteer assistant Zac Shaw as Bulldog coaches who are playing for the United States. Davidson-Smith and Shaw join Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery to talk about representing the US, as well as their roles on the State softball squad on the latest Dear Ol' State. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO