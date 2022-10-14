Read full article on original website
hailstate.com
Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
hailstate.com
Maholm Named to 2023 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class
STARKVILLE – Historically one of the greatest players to toe the rubber at Dudy Noble Field, Mississippi State's own Paul Maholm has been named as part of the 2023 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame class, it was announced by the organization on Wednesday (Oct. 19). Maholm will be officially...
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Ranked Seventh in Latest Golfstat Rankings
STARKVILLE – Golfstat, the leading ranking system in collegiate golf, announced their top 25 rankings on Tuesday. After hosting their home event, The Ally, this week, women's golf remains a top-10 golf program in the country at seventh. Golfstat uses Relative Rankings to calculate their rankings each week. Relative...
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: From Maroon And White To Red, White And Blue
A pair of Mississippi State's own are now wearing the colors of their country, too. Mississippi State graduate assistant softball coach Mia Davidson-Smith was announced as a member of Team USA last Tuesday, joining MSU volunteer assistant Zac Shaw as Bulldog coaches who are playing for the United States. Davidson-Smith and Shaw join Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery to talk about representing the US, as well as their roles on the State softball squad on the latest Dear Ol' State. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: Hear From The Hayes Sisters
It's pretty unique to have three sisters on the same college basketball team, but that's the case for Mississippi State women's hoops. Come hear from the siblings as Alasia Hayes, Aislynn Hayes and Anastasia Hayes all join Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery on the latest Dear Ol' State. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
hailstate.com
Volleyball Heads To South Carolina For A Midweek Matchup
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Mississippi State volleyball heads to Columbia, S.C. for a midweek matchup Wednesday at the Carolina Volleyball Center. First serve on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed online courtesy of SECN+ or watch ESPN and live stats will be available through StatBroadcast.
hailstate.com
Purcell's Positivity On Display At SEC Media Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., - The abundance of positive energy and enthusiasm that Sam Purcell unleashed at SEC Media Day had to be aided by caffeine, correct?. Coffee, Red Bull, soda – something artificial had to be fueling Mississippi State's first-year women's basketball head coach as he made his rounds through the Grand Bohemian Hotel.
hailstate.com
Media Tab Hayes and Carter to Preseason All-SEC Second Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter were named to the media's Preseason All-SEC Second Team, the SEC announced on Tuesday. The media vote is made up of select media members from every school. Hayes, a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention and Second Team All-SEC honoree last season, was...
hailstate.com
Anastasia Hayes Named to Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's Anastasia Hayed was named to the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday. This is the second consecutive season that Hayes has been named to the prestigious list. Honoring the nation's best point guards,...
hailstate.com
Malesevic Falls In ITA Southern Regional Final
TUSCALOOSA, Ala., - No. 52 Nemanja Malesevic's magnificent run at the ITA Southern Regional came to a close in the singles championship final on Tuesday. Malesevic fell to Alabama's Enzo Arguiard on his home court 6-4, 6-1 after having reached the final in singles and semifinal in doubles during the event. The Mississippi State junior competed in a total of 10 matches over a five-day period.
hailstate.com
Mississippi State’s Storylines vs. Alabama
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State is set to travel down Highway 82, across the state line over to Alabama for a Top-25 matchup. The No. 24 Bulldogs will face the No. 6 Crimson Tide in a 6 p.m. CT game on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The contest will be televised by ESPN with Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), as well as Holly Rowe and Todd McShay (reporters) on the call.
hailstate.com
Diamond Dawgs Travel To Alabama For Fall Scrimmage
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Baseball will travel to Tuscaloosa this Friday, Oct. 21, to take on SEC Western Division foe Alabama in a fall scrimmage set at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. First pitch between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide is set for 6 p.m. CT with gates opening at 4 p.m....
