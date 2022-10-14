ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno Fishing 10/18

John Kleinsasser is pictured above with a skinner 30.5” walleye from Fresno. He was fishing with Dennis Hanson and Brian Olson. The trio had a very good afternoon!
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery.  The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Hundreds gather in Turlock to mourn Merced family’s death

Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn the family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month. “We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, now lay in peace […]
TURLOCK, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198

TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
VISALIA, CA

