Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Fishing 10/18
John Kleinsasser is pictured above with a skinner 30.5” walleye from Fresno. He was fishing with Dennis Hanson and Brian Olson. The trio had a very good afternoon!
Man found dead with stab wounds in downtown Fresno identified
Fresno police have identified the man who was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.
Arrest made after shooting threats at multiple Fresno high schools
The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda, allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and phone information when making threats of a campus shooting at Edison High School, Fresno High School and Bullard High School.
Police arrest, identify suspect accused of central Fresno shooting after family argument
It happened after midnight Wednesday inside a home on Harvey and Bond Avenues. Police say it began with an argument among family members.
Man found dead in downtown Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.
Man in custody after DUI hit and run crash in west central Fresno
A man is in custody after a hit and run crash into a power pole in west central Fresno.
Police investigating assault in central Fresno as hate crime
Officers say the victim and his boyfriend were walking in the Tower District when they were confronted by another person.
Woman hospitalized after being shot by Fresno County homeowner
Deputies say a person inside the home woke up to someone at his door, he got scared and fired a gunshot through the door.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
A bicyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.
Fresno woman who barely misses billion-dollar jackpot claims $4M prize
The Fresno woman who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a Vons in Northeast Fresno has finally claimed her $4.2 million prize.
Central Fresno Chinese restaurant asking for help from police amid vandalism, copper theft
The co-owner of a Chinese restaurant that's a staple in Central Fresno says thieves could force her to close the doors of the business.
Man called one of the worst child predators and accused of kidnapping Fresno girl dies
A Fresno County Sheriff's official once called Nathan Larson one of the worst child sexual predators the county had ever seen. Now, the man has died.
Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
Hundreds gather in Turlock to mourn Merced family’s death
Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn the family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month. “We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, now lay in peace […]
Woman killed after hit and run in central Fresno, investigation underway
Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Cutler. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one out of the two suspected in the shooting that happened at Cutler Food Mart on August 6th. On Monday, detectives served...
KTLA.com
5,344 Americans were forced to live at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Here’s what it was like
FRESNO, Calif ( ) – A California woman who lived for five months in a temporary internment camp at the now Fresno Fairgrounds says she still has an empty feeling inside when she revisits the fair and sees it as a place she used to live. Frankie Wilkinson lived...
KMPH.com
1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
thesungazette.com
Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198
TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
Comments / 0