Read full article on original website
Related
What to watch for on Oct. 20, 2022: Spot in City League finals up for grabs
If the rematch for a spot in the City League football championship game is as good as the battle for second place was, then the University Prep against Allderdice matchup Thursday should be a dandy. The Panthers and Ramblers met last week to close out the City League regular season...
Somerset Berkley and Case girls soccer leave it all on the field in Cabral Cup contest
SOMERSET — Kasey Jeronimo and Robert Mitchell had their minds on more important things than just a soccer game on Wednesday. Both coaches had their thoughts on Bob Cabral. "Officer Bob was a mentor to me," said Jeronimo, who is a Case graduate. "I used to referee with him, and he was a big part...
Take a look at Galesburg area football games this weekend
The West Central Heat will face a formidable foe in trying to finish the regular season 9-0 on Friday. The Heat, one of two Galesburg-area teams who will play in the 8-player playoffs starting next week, will travel to 7-1 Amboy-LaMoille on Friday. ...
Comments / 0