Books came to life Tuesday night, Oct. 18, at Prospect Elementary School, when students were invited to dress as a favorite character and meet author Debbie Dadey of Sevierville. The school had given each student a book by Dadey, who has more than 170 to her credit, including the series “The Adventures of the Bailey School Kids” and “Mermaid Tales.” She spoke and signed copies of her books for the students.

SEVIERVILLE, TN ・ 8 MINUTES AGO