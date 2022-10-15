Texas A&M has a favorable schedule to put a disappointing first half behind. The Aggies have four games at home along with two very winnable road games. Odds will be even more favorable if the Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) play the way they did two weeks ago in a 24-20 loss to Alabama that came down to the last play.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO