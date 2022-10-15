ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

South Carolina looks to end losing ways against Texas A&M on Saturday

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are hopeful that eight is enough when it comes to consecutive losses to Texas A&M. The second-year head coach chuckled when a reporter at Tuesday’s press conference said the media had asked Beamer last year about the Gamecocks never beating the Aggies.
COLUMBIA, SC
A&M men's basketball team just outside the Top 25

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team, which ended last season with a one-point loss to Xavier in the National Invitation Tournament final, will start this season just outside the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Aggies received 112 points, just 10 points behind 25th-place Texas Tech. A&M was 11...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M-Ole Miss game to kick at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas A&M’s Southeastern Conference football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field will kick at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. The rest of the schedule that day is Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); and Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m. (ESPN).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Rollins reache finals

Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins defeated TCU’s 65-ranked Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 on Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center to advance to the final of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket. Rollins will face Baylor’s 100th-ranked Jake Finn Bass in Tuesday’s final. — Eagle staff report.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M's Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine win at Fort Worth Classic

FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine won in singles and doubles, and Mary Stoiana won in singles Tuesday at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Freidman Tennis Center. Branstine beat New Zealand’s Jade Otway 6-3, 6-4 and teamed with American Ashley Lahey for a 6-2,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Rollins advances to semifinals at ITA Texas Regional

WACO — Texas A&M's Pierce Rollins advanced to the semifinals in the ITA Texas Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center Sunday. Rain forced the matches indoor, but it didn't stop Rollins. He defeated Baylor's No. 36 ranked Tadeas Paroulek 7-6, 6-3. Rollins will take on TCU's No. 65 ranked Jacob Fearnley at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

