Prairie View, TX

Volleyball Bounces Back With Win Over Alcorn State

LORMAN, Miss. - The Prairie View A&M volleyball team rebounded to a four set win over the Alcorn State Braves Monday night, winning by the scores of 25-22, 25-22, 25-27, 25-14. Both teams battled in the first two sets with the Lady Panthers owning sets one and two. Alcorn came back to take set three. The Lady Panthers was able to seal the deal taking the final set 25-14. PVAMU led the Lady Braves in kills (51-44), assists (49-41), blocks (12-5) and digs (64-45), while the Lady Braves had the upper-hand in service aces (12-7).
Volleyball Battle with the Jaguars Not Enough in 3-1 Loss

BATON ROUGE, La. -The Prairie View A&M volleyball team opened its three-match SWAC road trips at Seymour Gymnasium with a 3-1 loss to the Southern University Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Panthers fell by the scored of 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18. PV's offense featured two players with double-digit kills on the evening. Right-side Hitter freshman rookie Kahrys Grice led the way with a career high 16 kills and sophomore Kiersten Atkinson tallied 10 kills.
Bowling Closes Out Colonial Lanes Classic on a Good Note

HARAHAN, La. – On the final day of the Colonial Lanes Classic the Prairie View A&M University bowling team ended on a high note to close out the classic. ""It was good for the team to finish on a good note winning our last match on Sunday," head PVAMU bowling coach Glenn White said. This was certainly a fact-finding mission this weekend. I was able to evaluate where individuals were in their progression and what roles they may play in the line-up. Hopefully it opened their eyes to see how much harder they have to work to improve. We are definitely a work in progress but I believe we have some good to take from this tournament that will help us through the season."
Women's Golf Closes out SAS HBCU Championship Invitational

CARY, NC – In the final round of the SAS Championship HBCU Invitational the Prairie View A&M University women's golf team completed the day with a +41 par and a team total of 321 for a third-place finish. Iman Abraham led the Lady Panthers on the leaderboard finishing in...
