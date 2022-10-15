Community Leaders and People Come Out to Support Bronx Republican Candidates. Saturday the sun was shinning and people came to the new Bronx Republican Party Office located at 1478 Williamsbridge Road in former Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s former City Council office to see the Bronx Republican Party candidates in the November General Election led by the open 80th Assembly District candidate Phylis ‘Tiz’ Nastacio, and the open 34nd State Senate District candidate Hasime ‘Samantha’ Zherka. Also in attendance were 78th Assembly candidate Michael Dister, 82nd Assembly candidate John M. Greaney Jr., 84th Assembly candidate Rosalina Nieves, and 87th Assembly candidate Ariel Rivera-Diaz. Michael Rendino is the Bronx Republican Party Chairman, and he reminded everyone of the Bronx Republican Party Dinner on Wednesday September 28th at Villa Barrone.

