Read full article on original website
Related
Manhattan borough president on crime, housing, migrants, and more
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss several issues facing the island, including gun violence, subway crime, congestion pricing, rising evictions, and the influx of migrants to New York City. Levine appeared as the first guest in PIX11’s series of weekly talks with each of […]
bronx.com
Lois Williams, 75, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Lois Williams. 790 Concourse Village West. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to...
NYC woman helps hundreds get free period supplies
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Inflation and the high cost of living are impacting people. It’s a phenomenon of what some are calling “period poverty,” which is inadequate access to menstrual products and education. It’s far from new, but it has been exacerbated by the pandemic and inflation. Chantal Alison-Konteh was a teacher in Harlem and saw some of […]
Neighborhoods pledge to take back the streets from gun violence
On Sunday afternoon people joined city and state leaders to take back the streets.
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
6sqft
153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
2 teens, toddler attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island; 2 people in custody
Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after being attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in Bronx
VIDEO - Gunman Fires From Back of Moped. Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire from the back of a moving moped in the Bronx. The gunman killed a NYCHA maintenance workerNYPD.
News 12
Bronx block party encourages voters to flip the ballot on Election Day
The Racial Justice Commission hosted a Block Party for Racial Justice on Sunday in the Bronx. The event was held in collaboration with local elected officials, the city Department of Transportation, NYC Small Business Services, and community organizations to encourage voters to flip the ballot and increase voter awareness. "Many...
New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing and surging rents. Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the issue. “The conversation right now is saying that there is a housing shortage and […]
Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
The Bronx Chronicle
Bronx DA: Statement by Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark on Jose Gonzalez Found Fit To Stand Trial for Murder of EMT Yadira Arroyo
STATEMENT BY BRONX DISTRICT ATTORNEY DARCEL D. CLARK ON. JOSE GONZALEZ FOUND FIT TO STAND TRIAL FOR MURDER OF. Defendant Had Been Found Unfit for Trial on May 26, 2022. “When Jose Gonzalez was deemed unfit for trial, we said this was by no means the end of this prosecution. Now, approximately four months later, health professionals at Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center have determined him to be no longer an incapacitated person.
New Yorkers' trash time pushed to 8 p.m. under new proposal
Fresh trash along a sidewalk in Lower East Side. The is trying to limit the hours trash can sit out on sidewalks. The move, first reported by Politico, comes after months of negotiations with the building workers union. City leaders hope it will cut back on rats and stench. [ more › ]
The Bronx Chronicle
Bronx DA: Man Indicted for Attacking Transit Worker in Bronx Station
MAN INDICTED FOR ATTACKING TRANSIT WORKER IN BRONX STATION. Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark today announced that a Manhattan man has been indicted for second-degree Assault and additional charges for attacking an NYC Transit Authority employee in the Pelham Bay Park train station, slamming him to the ground causing broken bones.
Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
brownstoner.com
Mayor Proposes Zoning Code Amendments to Turn New York Into ‘City of Yes’
Mayor Eric Adams has proposed three sprawling amendments to the city’s zoning code that he said will transform the Big Apple from a mess of red tape to a “City of Yes.”. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for the public to do business in the city, along with spurring housing development and easing the transition to clean energy. The proposals range from eliminating restrictions on rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to removing antiquated dancing restrictions, to limiting existing parking requirements for new residential development.
19-year-old stabbed at Staten Island Ferry Terminal
One person was stabbed during the morning commute in the Staten Island Ferry Terminal Tuesday.
Rat City could be a thing of the past when new trash rule goes into effect
Rat City could soon be a thing of the past when the NYC department of sanitation's new trash rule goes into effect.
jcitytimes.com
Neighborhood Groups Lose Fight Against Affordable Housing Ordinance
Despite protests from various neighborhood groups, on Thursday the City Council voted 7-2, with Ward C councilman Richard Boggiano and Ward F councilman Frank Gilmore voting “No”, to amend the city’s land development ordinance. The new provision, called the “Affordable Housing Overlay” (AHO) will allow developers to...
Comments / 0