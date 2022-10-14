ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lehifreepress.com

Commissioners green-light plan for Mill Pond Road area

Commissioners unanimously approved or gave positive recommendations to all the items on their agenda during the first regular Planning Commission meeting of the month on October13. Almost a third of the meeting time was taken by representatives from the Gardner Company and Stack on the proposed Thanksgiving Point Area Amendment...
LEHI, UT
KPCW

Future of Heber airport study up for decisions this week

A big meeting about Heber City’s airport is happening tonight, a day before a scheduled vote about the airport in a city council meeting. Tonight, the Heber Valley Airport is hosting an informal conversation about the future of the airport. Aviation experts will preview topics like the feasibility of...
HEBER CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

OPINION: Council members deserve credit for showing up

I’ve covered every Lehi City Council meeting for a bit more than four years now at the Lehi Free Press and I want to offer kudos to our council members for showing up. Over the last year we’ve seen Councilwoman Paige Albrecht battling cancer and still showing up. Although not always in person, almost every time she isn’t able to attend live, she attends virtually. This has been true not only from the comfort of her home but even during the unfortunate times she has been hospitalized.
LEHI, UT
luxury-houses.net

Secluded, Gated Estate Featuring Open and Light Floor Plan in Sandy, UT Hits Market for $7.48M

The Estate in Sandy is a luxurious home that has undergone a throughout extensive remodel now available for sale. This home located at 3271 E Deer Hollow Dr S, Sandy, Utah; offering 05 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,931 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Secrist (Phone: 801-455-9999) – BHHS Utah Properties – SLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of those costs.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Park City reclaims record, fundraises thousands at Shot Ski

Old Town was buzzing Saturday afternoon, and it wasn’t just the lively crowd and beautiful weather. On Main Street, Parkites and visitors came together to set a new mark in the town's back-and-forth shot-taking rivalry with Breckenridge. At Park City Sunrise Rotary’s 6th annual Shot Ski, 1,340 people tipped...
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Sandridge Avenue

PARK CITY, Utah — This home is a restored historic gem perched above Main Street. In a town renowned for world-class skiing, the Olympics, and the Sundance Film Festival, it’s […]
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
HEBER CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

LDS churchyards still green in Salt Lake despite announcement of water reductions

More than three months after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it was focusing on water conservation, its lawns in Salt Lake County remain mostly lush and green.Driving the news: Axios surveyed more than 120 meetinghouses and other church properties in Salt Lake County during the first 10 days of October, after a summer of record-breaking heat during a continuing drought.Only four of the lawns showed notable water stress or dormancy.More than 90% of the sites were overwhelmingly landscaped with healthy, green turf grass.Why it matters: State and local leaders are imploring homeowners to reduce their landscaping...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

