Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
University of Utah Theatre Will Perform Somewhere: a Primer for the End of DaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
lehifreepress.com
Commissioners green-light plan for Mill Pond Road area
Commissioners unanimously approved or gave positive recommendations to all the items on their agenda during the first regular Planning Commission meeting of the month on October13. Almost a third of the meeting time was taken by representatives from the Gardner Company and Stack on the proposed Thanksgiving Point Area Amendment...
buildingsaltlake.com
Status updates on the Main Street Apartments, Moda Luxe and Sundial Tower
For a thorough list of projects in any neighborhood, Building Salt Lake Members can use the Enhanced Search function to find stories about projects in neighborhoods they’re most interested in. With a real estate market slowdown, there’s a threat that projects that had previously been approved are never constructed....
Future of Heber airport study up for decisions this week
A big meeting about Heber City’s airport is happening tonight, a day before a scheduled vote about the airport in a city council meeting. Tonight, the Heber Valley Airport is hosting an informal conversation about the future of the airport. Aviation experts will preview topics like the feasibility of...
lehifreepress.com
OPINION: Council members deserve credit for showing up
I’ve covered every Lehi City Council meeting for a bit more than four years now at the Lehi Free Press and I want to offer kudos to our council members for showing up. Over the last year we’ve seen Councilwoman Paige Albrecht battling cancer and still showing up. Although not always in person, almost every time she isn’t able to attend live, she attends virtually. This has been true not only from the comfort of her home but even during the unfortunate times she has been hospitalized.
luxury-houses.net
Secluded, Gated Estate Featuring Open and Light Floor Plan in Sandy, UT Hits Market for $7.48M
The Estate in Sandy is a luxurious home that has undergone a throughout extensive remodel now available for sale. This home located at 3271 E Deer Hollow Dr S, Sandy, Utah; offering 05 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,931 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Secrist (Phone: 801-455-9999) – BHHS Utah Properties – SLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
kslnewsradio.com
Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of those costs.
Bid now to take home a UTA FrontRunner Comet car
Forget little model trains, Utahns can now own a piece of state railroad history... as long as they have a place to put it.
Park City reclaims record, fundraises thousands at Shot Ski
Old Town was buzzing Saturday afternoon, and it wasn’t just the lively crowd and beautiful weather. On Main Street, Parkites and visitors came together to set a new mark in the town's back-and-forth shot-taking rivalry with Breckenridge. At Park City Sunrise Rotary’s 6th annual Shot Ski, 1,340 people tipped...
Gov. Cox outlines proposal recommending cell phone bans in Utah classrooms
SALT LAKE CITY – During an address to parents and teachers at Bonneville Jr. High School in Holladay, Utah, Governor Spencer Cox urged lawmakers, teachers, and parents to embrace legislation […]
Beloved Mexican grill expands to Pleasant Grove in November
The beloved Mexican Grill, Cafe Rio, is expanding with a new location on North County Boulevard in Pleasant Grove.
Welcome Home: Sandridge Avenue
PARK CITY, Utah — This home is a restored historic gem perched above Main Street. In a town renowned for world-class skiing, the Olympics, and the Sundance Film Festival, it’s […]
kjzz.com
Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
kslnewsradio.com
The culprit of the fishy smell in North Salt Lake may not be what you thought
SALT LAKE CITY — Numerous residents across North Salt Lake have reported a “fishy smell” in the city and communities nearby. An Instagram post from Woods Cross City says that reports of the smell began at the start of the month. Ken Leetham, North Salt Lake City...
Woman in labor trapped on I-80 rescued by North Summit Fire
PARK CITY, Utah — North Summit Fire and Summit County EMS responded to a call on October 16 requesting help for a woman in labor who was stuck in traffic […]
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Looks like a new family just moved into the neighborhood
COLORADO — I live in a part of Lehi that seems to be constantly under construction. While it's annoying to navigate around all the cement trucks in the neighborhood and get the occasional roofing nail stuck in our tires, it's also fun to meet the families moving in. There's...
KSLTV
RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
LDS churchyards still green in Salt Lake despite announcement of water reductions
More than three months after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it was focusing on water conservation, its lawns in Salt Lake County remain mostly lush and green.Driving the news: Axios surveyed more than 120 meetinghouses and other church properties in Salt Lake County during the first 10 days of October, after a summer of record-breaking heat during a continuing drought.Only four of the lawns showed notable water stress or dormancy.More than 90% of the sites were overwhelmingly landscaped with healthy, green turf grass.Why it matters: State and local leaders are imploring homeowners to reduce their landscaping...
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
