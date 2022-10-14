It’s time for week two of my weekly Clark and NEWMAC sports review, where we will be looking at what transpired from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. For an introduction on what this review entails, refer to my first round-up last week. With the formalities out of the way, let’s not waste anymore time and jump right into how our Cougar sports teams have done this past week.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO