Worcester, MA

thescarlet.org

“They Are Not Negotiating in Good Faith”: Perspectives from the Picket Line

On Monday, Oct. 3, at 10:30 a.m., Clark University Graduate Workers United (CUGWU) partnered with Teamsters Local 170 to initiate an on-campus strike. Graduate student workers withheld their labor for five days. The union sought an official contract with Clark University administration. They organized picket lines at six locations surrounding...
WORCESTER, MA
thescarlet.org

Union Claims Victory, Ending Five-Day Strike

Graduate student workers unanimously ratified an agreement with Clark University on Wednesday, Oct. 12, capping off what had been a months-long labor dispute over wages, benefits, and working conditions. Though the precise details of the final deal have not yet been made public, the union said they secured “up to...
WORCESTER, MA
thescarlet.org

Clark Athletics and NEWMAC Weekly Round-Up (10/3/22-10/10/22)

It’s time for week two of my weekly Clark and NEWMAC sports review, where we will be looking at what transpired from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. For an introduction on what this review entails, refer to my first round-up last week. With the formalities out of the way, let’s not waste anymore time and jump right into how our Cougar sports teams have done this past week.
Worcester, MA

