James R. Hurley, 62 of Upper Sandusky, died at 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born on Sept. 9, 1960, in San Diego, Calif., to James R. and Blanche (Morter) Hurley. James is deceased and Blanche survives in Tiffin. James married Kimberly (Geary) Hurley on Nov. 8, 1989, and she survives.

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO