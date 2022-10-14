Read full article on original website
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
citywatchla.com
Mr-T’s Shadow Loomed Over Leaked Recordings
The meeting likely took place between the October 13 grand jury indictment of MR-T and Martinez’s motion to suspend him on October 19, 2021. The conversation highlights Martinez’s assessment that the meeting participants remain silent on the issue of MR-T’s compensation in a suspension scenario. She mentions that LA City Controller Ron Galperin would likely seek to deny MR-T his salary and benefits and that other white councilmembers would “motherf*ck” MR-T on that issue.
LA City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo removed from committee assignments
Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he has removed Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo from their committee assignments.In a news conference Monday morning, O'Farrell said there is no news on whether either of the councilmen will resign their seats over their participation in a racially charged, recorded conversation from October 2021 that has already led to the resignation of Nury Martinez from her council seat. O'Farrell says he hasn't spoken to Councilman Kevin de León since last Tuesday "despite my best efforts," but he is urging him again Monday to resign, and has passed along the...
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
Project in Goleta converts hotel into permanent housing for members experiencing homelessness
One project in Goleta is working to address homelessness. The post Project in Goleta converts hotel into permanent housing for members experiencing homelessness appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
foxla.com
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
Jalopnik
Attorney Asks Governor Newsom, State of California to Sue Hyundai and Kia Over Ongoing Vehicle Thefts
Hyundai and Kia owners are not happy. Owners in recent months have faced ongoing threats or unfortunate successes of having their vehicles stolen due to Hyundai’s lack of installing engine immobilizers. Then the Kia Boys entered the picture, with a video demonstrating just how easy it was to steal those vehicles making the rounds online. When Hyundai presented a poor solution that would cost owners a significant chunk of change, vehicle owners banded together to take on the automaker in a lawsuit. And today, the firm behind the lawsuit, California-based MLC Attorneys at Law, is asking the State to get involved.
2urbangirls.com
LA County board approves $32 million settlement over child’s death
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the...
kclu.org
Rock and dirt slide closes section of highway connecting Ventura County with Malibu
A rock slide has closed a major highway connecting Ventura County with the Malibu area. It happened October 11 on Highway 23, between the Pacific Coast Highway and Encinal Canyon Road. The slide happened about 1.5 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway. Last Friday, crews dealing with the debris...
sdvoice.info
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
signalscv.com
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
Washington Examiner
Brother to testify against brother in Los Angeles City Council racketeering case
The brother of a former Los Angeles city councilman indicted on racketeering charges has agreed to plead guilty and testify about receiving cash payments from his brother and then lying about it to the FBI. Salvador Huizar was engaged in a “pay to play” scheme and accepted envelopes of cash...
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
