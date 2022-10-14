Read full article on original website
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
MLB
3 Marlins prospects on the rise after 2022
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's time to spotlight the Marlins' Minor League system, which has undergone turnover in the past year. Once a Top 5 farm system,...
MLB
What's next after Braves' tough end to '22?
ATLANTA -- Asked what he was thinking about or feeling after he awoke on Sunday, Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was "disappointed and pissed off." "I just wasn’t feeling real good, to be honest with you," Snitker said. "I was thinking I’d much rather be getting ready to come down [to Truist Park] to play Game 5."
MLB
Pitching convert Danner among Blue Jays prospects in AFL
This was meant to be an ascendant year for Hagen Danner. The catcher-turned-pitcher showed enough stuff in 2021 to get added to the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster when he was Rule 5-eligible last offseason, and his upper-90s velocity meant he could push to Toronto quickly. Then an elbow injury...
MLB
Two inside-the-park HRs by one team in one game?!
PEORIA, Ariz. – Orioles outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad is so hot right now, his guess of an answer for a very obscure baseball trivia question was on the nose. He and Braves infielder Cal Conley both hit inside-the-park home runs in the Scottsdale Scorpions’ 6-4 win over the Peoria Javelinas on Monday afternoon. It might not surprise anyone to know that having two inside-the-park home runs by one team is not particularly common at the big league level. The duo was asked how many times they think it’s happened in the last 45 years.
MLB
Cards' Thomas spins historic AFL outing
SURPRISE, Ariz. – The fact that a starting pitcher in Monday night’s Salt River-Surprise game struck out 10 hitters may not seem like such a shock. Which starter it was? Well, that might have been less predictable. Cardinals lefty Connor Thomas whiffed 10 over four innings for the...
MLB
Winner-take-all Game 5 stage won't intimidate Civale
CLEVELAND -- Aaron Civale endured three stints on the injured list for three different injuries to return in time to help the Guardians get to the postseason. He waited patiently in the bullpen in case manager Terry Francona needed him in their AL Division Series opener. He’s not going to complain that his introduction to playoff baseball is a winner-take-all Game 5 at Yankee Stadium that was pushed back to Tuesday afternoon after Monday's rainout -- 13 days after his last pitch in a game.
MLB
After thrilling NLDS, what do Friars have in store?
SAN DIEGO -- How can they possibly top that? How on earth do you produce an encore to a dragon-slaying?. The Padres would sure like to find out. When the dust settled on their history-making upset of the Dodgers on Saturday night, this much was suddenly abundantly clear: The Padres have a legitimate chance to win the whole dang thing.
MLB
Hey, listen! Prospects mic’d up in the Fall League
In the Arizona Fall League, a showcase circuit for some of baseball's most electric up-and-coming talent, the competition is tight but the atmosphere is loose. Listen in as the Rockies Zac Veen (MLB's No. 23 prospect), the Marlins' Victor Mesa Jr. (MIA No. 13) and the Yankees' Jasson Domínguez (MLB No. 39) get mic'd up.
MLB
How has Cleveland fared in recent elimination games? Well ...
Stop us if you’ve heard this one already -- it’s been a really long time since Cleveland won the World Series. 74 years, if you want to be specific about the amount of time since the city's last World Series title in 1948. (Just as a reference point, the Red Sox’s championship drought officially became known as the “Curse of the Bambino” after 68 years.)
MLB
Rays' Menendez attacking hitters from all angles in AFL
MESA, Ariz. -- What began as a fun, quirky way to throw the ball as a youngster has developed into a legitimate three-pronged weapon for Rays right-handed pitching prospect Antonio Menendez. And there’s a seven-time All-Star closer at the root of the development. “I would randomly drop down at...
MLB
Hader reaping benefits of rocky road to top
SAN DIEGO -- It came down to Freddie Freeman vs. Josh Hader. Of course it did. The Padres had some demons to exorcise against the rival Dodgers in the National League Division Series last weekend. Hader also had a few of his own. It was Freeman, then with Atlanta, whose game-winning homer off Hader in Game 4 of the 2021 National League Division Series ended Milwaukee's season.
MLB
These Minor Leaguers took a leap this season
KANSAS CITY -- So much of the focus this season was on the Royals’ young core of players graduating from the Minor Leagues to the big leagues and establishing themselves in Kansas City. But good things continued to happen at all four of the Royals’ Minor League affiliates. More...
MLB
Royals' Sikkema wraps up '22 with K-heavy AFL outing
PEORIA, Ariz. -- T.J. Sikkema knew that Tuesday’s start for Surprise would mark the culmination of his 2022 campaign. A season that saw ebbs and flows in production and brought the left-hander to the Royals organization concluded with a six-strikeout performance at Peoria Stadium in the Saguaros’ 6-2 victory.
MLB
These Nationals prospects broke out in 2022
_This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the Nationals build for their future, there are prospects to watch across all Minor League levels. We’ve talked about the Nats’ top prospects, including the group that ranks in MLB Pipeline’s top 100 -- outfielders Robert Hassell III (No. 22), Elijah Green (No. 28), James Wood (No. 34) and right-hander Cade Cavalli (No. 55). This week, let’s take a look at others who emerged this season and are poised for a notable 2023.
MLB
Evaluating each of MLB's open managerial jobs
One-sixth of MLB's managerial jobs are vacant, with the Blue Jays, Marlins, Rangers, Royals and White Sox searching for their next skipper. While each of these teams weighs its options and evaluates candidates, we're going to evaluate the jobs themselves. What are the benefits? What about the potential challenges that await?
MLB
More than a feel-good story, Guardians hope '22 can be 'starting place'
NEW YORK -- Guardians manager Terry Francona hates when people say his team has been playing with house money. It’s a phrase most use to subtly say that this club can’t lose at this point in the year, considering it has already outperformed what anyone thought it was capable of this season. While it’s meant as a compliment in most cases, it’s almost been taken as an insult to the team. Every game, the Guardians expected to be on the winning end, and when they weren’t, the losses stung -- just like they would for a club that was expected to be great.
MLB
Oh brother! Nola bros set for sibling showdown
SAN DIEGO -- It was around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when Stacie and A.J. Nola came to a bittersweet realization while winding down from the thrill of watching their sons Aaron and Austin advance to the National League Championship Series. "One of our boys is going to be playing for...
MLB
Rock the baby! Naylor's HR trot is must-see
CLEVELAND -- Not only does Josh Naylor continue to deliver hits in the American League Division Series battle against the Yankees, he’s acting as their Guardian, pun totally intended. In the fourth inning of Cleveland's 4-2 loss in Game 4 that evened the series at two games each, Naylor...
MLB
Mets' Vasil refining repertoire in AFL
While the Arizona Fall League offers a plethora of opportunities to the talent on hand, what the premier fall circuit allows many of the game’s top prospects to do more than anything is compete. That fact isn’t lost on No. 11 Mets prospect Mike Vasil, who is embracing almost every conceivable aspect of what his six-week tenure with the Peoria Javelinas will offer.
