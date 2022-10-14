ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

goxavier.com

Cole Jensen Named BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week

NEW YORK - Cole Jensen was named the BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week on Monday afternoon. Alejandro Steinwascher was also named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll. Jensen earns BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week honors for the first time this season. He has also earned BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll recognition five times. Alejandro Steinwascher earns the weekly honors for the first time this season.
Men's Tennis Finishes Action at ITA Ohio Valley Regional

LOUISVILLE, KY. - After five days of action, the ITA Ohio Valley Regional, held at the University of Louisville and Bellarmine, wrapped up early this week. Xavier men's tennis had four Musketeers, Ryan Cahill, Kyle Totorica, Cambell Nakayama and Deacon Thomas, competing at the event. After falling in the opening...
Maddie Reed Named to BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll

NEW YORK - After helping No. 22 Xavier remain unbeaten in BIG EAST play with a fifth-straight shutout, junior defender Maddie Reed earned a spot on the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll, the league office announced on Monday. Reed, originally from Louisville, Ky., played the full 90 minutes for the...
