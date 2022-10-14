NEW YORK - Cole Jensen was named the BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week on Monday afternoon. Alejandro Steinwascher was also named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll. Jensen earns BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week honors for the first time this season. He has also earned BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll recognition five times. Alejandro Steinwascher earns the weekly honors for the first time this season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO