Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
texastech.com
Texas Tech set for Senior Night
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will honor seniors Sierra Jones and Charlotte Teeter before taking on Baylor Thursday night at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Jones and Teeter have both been five-year members of the Red Raider soccer program. After a long rehab...
texastech.com
Tech falls to No. 14 Baylor in Waco
WACO, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-6, 3-4 Big 12) held their own against No. 14 Baylor, but would fall to the Bears in four sets, 20-25, 25-23, 25-27, 19-25, at Ferrell Center on Wednesday night. Three Red Raiders posted double-digit kills as Reagan Cooper led with...
texastech.com
No. 14 Baylor up next for Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech volleyball team is back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 18 against the No. 14-ranked Baylor Bears at 7 p.m.in Ferrell Center. The Red Raiders are coming off a tough, five-set loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence where both Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper tallied double-digit kills. In addition, Brooke Kanas led with seven blocks of her own.
texastech.com
Red Raiders finish off Iowa State; Draw Kansas State
HOUSTON – The No. 1 ranked Texas Tech men's golf program finished off a dominant 5.5-0.5 victory over Iowa State and earned a crucial point in a 3-3 draw with Kansas State at Day Two of the 2022 Big 12 Match Play event hosted by Houston Oaks. As he...
texastech.com
Tech rolls past TCU; leads ISU after Day One
HOUSTON – The No. 1 seeded and ranked Texas Tech men's golf program cruised past TCU (5-1) Monday morning and leads Iowa State 1-0 after 14 holes, after Day One of the 2022 Big 12 Match Play event hosted by Houston Oaks. When play was suspended due to darkness,...
texastech.com
Red Raiders at No. 25 in AP Top-25 Preseason Poll
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will enter the 2022-23 season at No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25 which announced its preseason rankings on Monday morning. The Red Raiders are coming off a trip to the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and finished the season at No. 12 in the AP Top 25.
texastech.com
Preview: Red Raiders return home to host WVU
LUBBOCK, Texas – The long wait is over. After 28 days, football returns to Jones AT&T Stadium as Texas Tech hosts West Virginia on Saturday for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. between two programs that share a 3-3, 1-2 Big 12 record in what will be a pivotal game as the second half of the 2022 schedule gets underway.
Comments / 0