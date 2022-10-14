Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Musetti, Nakashima and Wolf hit new career-highs, Auger-Aliassime returns to top-10 and bolsters Turin hopes
He came out of the gates at No 59 in the world in 2022. Promising, wildly talented, but inconsistent and injury prone, it wasn’t clear what type of year Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti would muster up. 10 months later, we know. The Italian has steadily climbed the rankings and...
tennismajors.com
Rune books spot in Stockholm second round against Garin
Danish teenager Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by winning against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday. This was Rune’s first match since Patrick Mouratoglou joined his team as coach. The Frenchman will work with Rune...
tennismajors.com
Cressy overcomes Ivashka to set up Stockholm showdown with top seed Tsitsipas
American Maxime Cressy needed three sets and over two-and-a-half hours to beat Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. In a match with just one break of each player’s serve, Cressy, ranked No 33 in the world,...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Karatsev books spot in second round, Norrie next
Russian Aslan Karatsev won against Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday evening. Karatsev, ranked No 45, will face second seed Cameron Norrie next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen, EUR 648.130, most...
tennismajors.com
Draper beats Brooksby, gets top seed Hurkacz in Antwerp next
Great Britain’s Jack Draper defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday. Draper, ranked No 48, will face top seed Hubert Hurkacz next in the second round. Back at it 💪@jackdraper0 plays two flawless...
tennismajors.com
Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth
While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
tennismajors.com
October 17, 1982: The day Jimmy Connors had the chair umpire removed
On this day, October 17, 1982, while facing Gene Mayer in the semi-finals of the Sydney Indoor Open, Jimmy Connors, unhappy with decisions made by the chair umpire, Peter Duncan, created such drama that the supervisor finally agreed to replace him. This change didn’t help Connors in the end, as he eventually lost the match, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
tennismajors.com
European Open: Fifth seed Evans through to second round
Fifth seed Daniel Evans defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. Evans, ranked No 26, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Constant Lestienne and Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong next.
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: local hero M. Ymer moves into second round
Swede Mikael Ymer beat Frenchman Quentin Halys 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday evening. Ymer, ranked No 79, will face the winner of the match between Swede wildcard Leo Borg and American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
No stopping Swiatek – world No 1 claims career title 11 in San Diego
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 victory tour continues unabated. The only thing that might stop the Pole from racking up wins on the tour is the month of November, when the WTA season comes to a close. Meanwhile, it is business as usual for the world No1. On Sunday at the...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Qualifier Stricker upsets seeded Van De Zandschulp, Gasquet next
Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker advanced to the second round of the European Open by defeating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday afternoon. The 20-year-old Stricker, a former French Open junior champion in singles and doubles and now...
tennismajors.com
San Diego Open: Vekic makes final, beating Collins
Croat qualifier Donna Vekic reached the final of the San Diego Open by edging out American Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2) at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Sunday. Vekic, ranked No 77, will play Pole Iga Swiatek, the top seed, next. The Croat has just beaten her fourth crack....
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Cachin advances to last 16, defeating seeded Mannarino
Argentinian Pedro Cachin edged out Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to move into the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Tuesday. Cachin, ranked No 57, will face Japanese Taro Daniel next.
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Galan moves into last 16
Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan moved into the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday afternoon. Galan, ranked No 72, will face the winner of the match between Portuguese Nuno Borges and Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 7 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Borges upsets Ramos-Vinolas in Naples as court surface continues to frustrate players
Portuguese Nuno Borges defeated Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 7 seed, 7-5, 7-6 (5) to advance to the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Tuesday afternoon. Borges, ranked No 94, will play Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan next. Nuno Borges d. Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 7-6(5) in his Napoli debut...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Goffin moves into second round, struggling against teenager Bailly
David Goffin edged out wildcard Gilles Arnaud Bailly 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-4, aged 17, to advance to the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will face No 3 seed Diego Schwartzman next. 🙌 SWEET RELIEF 🙌
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Tomova reaches second round, to meet Konjuh next
Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the No 10 seed, won against Swiss Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Tuesday. Tomova, ranked No 94, will face Croat lucky loser Ana Konjuh next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000,...
tennismajors.com
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Dart through to second round
Ninth seed Harriet Dart won against Ukrainian Daria Snigur 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Dart, ranked No 86, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Cristina Bucsa and Russian Vitalia Diatchenko next.
tennismajors.com
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Doi upsets third seed Bronzetti
Japanese Misaki Doi upset the No 3 seed Lucia Bronzetti, of Italy, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Doi, ranked No 120, will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin and American qualifier Catherine McNally next.
tennismajors.com
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Korpatsch beats Danilovic in straight sets
German Tamara Korpatsch defeated Serb qualifier Olga Danilovic 6-3, 6-0 to reach the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Korpatsch, ranked No 96, will face the winner of the match between Russian Varvara Gracheva and Hungarian Dalma Galfi, the No 8 seed, next.
