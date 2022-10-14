Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
WTA Rankings: Gauff rises to career-high No 7, Blinkova returns to top-100, Wang Xiyu and Zheng Qinwen career-highs
A look inside this week’s ranking movers and shakers on the WTA Tour…. Coco Gauff continued her push up the WTA rankings this week thanks to another quarter-final performance at the San Diego Open. The 18-year-old American ran into the steamroller known as Iga Swiatek in the last eight at San Diego, but still managed to pick up some points and push her new career-high ranking to No 7 in the world.
tennismajors.com
Cressy overcomes Ivashka to set up Stockholm showdown with top seed Tsitsipas
American Maxime Cressy needed three sets and over two-and-a-half hours to beat Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. In a match with just one break of each player’s serve, Cressy, ranked No 33 in the world,...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Zhu reaches second round, defeating Cornet
Chinese Lin Zhu edged out Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. Zhu, ranked No 69, will face No 7 seed Daria Kasatkina next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
tennismajors.com
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Korpatsch beats Danilovic in straight sets
German Tamara Korpatsch defeated Serb qualifier Olga Danilovic 6-3, 6-0 to reach the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Korpatsch, ranked No 96, will face the winner of the match between Russian Varvara Gracheva and Hungarian Dalma Galfi, the No 8 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Dart through to second round
Ninth seed Harriet Dart won against Ukrainian Daria Snigur 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Dart, ranked No 86, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Cristina Bucsa and Russian Vitalia Diatchenko next.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Stephens eases past qualifier Fruhvirtova, meets Bencic next
American Sloane Stephens advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Stephens, ranked No 50, will play Swiss Belinda Bencic. The No 10 seed defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a three-set battle...
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Musetti, Nakashima and Wolf hit new career-highs, Auger-Aliassime returns to top-10 and bolsters Turin hopes
He came out of the gates at No 59 in the world in 2022. Promising, wildly talented, but inconsistent and injury prone, it wasn’t clear what type of year Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti would muster up. 10 months later, we know. The Italian has steadily climbed the rankings and...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Fifth seed Evans through to second round
Fifth seed Daniel Evans defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. Evans, ranked No 26, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Constant Lestienne and Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong next.
tennismajors.com
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Gracheva upsets 8th seed Galfi, Korpatsch next
Russia’s Varvara Gracheva beat Hungarian Dalma Galfi, the No 8 seed, 6-0, 6-2 to reach the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Gracheva, ranked No 102, will face German Tamara Korpatsch next.
tennismajors.com
Draper beats Brooksby, gets top seed Hurkacz in Antwerp next
Great Britain’s Jack Draper defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday. Draper, ranked No 48, will face top seed Hubert Hurkacz next in the second round. Back at it 💪@jackdraper0 plays two flawless...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Lehecka upsets sixth seed Dimitrov, plays Ruusuvuori next
Czech Jiri Lehecka advanced to the second round of the Stockholm Open by edging out Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5) at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday. Lehecka led 4-1 in the deciding set before Dimitrov fought back to take the set into a tiebreaker....
tennismajors.com
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Doi upsets third seed Bronzetti
Japanese Misaki Doi upset the No 3 seed Lucia Bronzetti, of Italy, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Doi, ranked No 120, will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin and American qualifier Catherine McNally next.
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Karatsev books spot in second round, Norrie next
Russian Aslan Karatsev won against Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday evening. Karatsev, ranked No 45, will face second seed Cameron Norrie next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen, EUR 648.130, most...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Azarenka to meet top seed Badosa next
Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka defeated Russian lucky loser Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. The two-time Australian Open champion now ranked 37th in the world, Azarenka is thorugh to face top seed...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Kvitova beats Pera, to meet Andreescu next
Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 16 seed, moved into the second round of the Guadalajara Open by winning against American Bernarda Pera 6-3, 7-5 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. This was Kvitova’s second win over Pera this month, also beating the left-handed American earlier this month in...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Goffin moves into second round, struggling against teenager Bailly
David Goffin edged out wildcard Gilles Arnaud Bailly 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-4, aged 17, to advance to the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will face No 3 seed Diego Schwartzman next. 🙌 SWEET RELIEF 🙌
tennismajors.com
De Minaur scores 150th career win to reach second round in Stockholm
Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 5 seed, moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by beating Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-1 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday afternoon. This was the 150th career win for the Aussie, who is ranked No 23 in the world. De Minaur...
tennismajors.com
Rune books spot in Stockholm second round against Garin
Danish teenager Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by winning against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday. This was Rune’s first match since Patrick Mouratoglou joined his team as coach. The Frenchman will work with Rune...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Gasquet advances to second round, saving three match points against Wawrinka
Frenchman Richard Gasquet edged out Swiss wildcard Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to advance to the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. What. A. Match. 🙌. Former Antwerp champion @richardgasquet1 saves 3 match points in the 2nd set, rallying from...
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Daniel beats Martinez to reach last 16
Japan’s Taro Daniel reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday. Daniel, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, and Argentinian Pedro Cachin next.
