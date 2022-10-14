Banning guns from law abiding people has never and will never reduce crime. It is about control. Nothing more, nothing less. Only a fool would believe otherwise.
someone tell this clown that gas in over 7 dollars in California and inflation is through the roof. Focus on that first, banning ONE type of firearms is not gonna stop anything.
Sure thing, just as soon as you can define what a "assault weapon" is. Democrats love to use these blanket terms because they can use it to cover anything. Did you hit someone with your car? Well, that was a assault and you used the car as a weapon, now it's a assault weapon and can be banned. Hit someone with a stick? That's assault, the stick was your weapon, the stick is now a assault weapon. See how this goes? It was never about the guns, it is always about control.
