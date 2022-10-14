ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

jarheadzader
3d ago

Banning guns from law abiding people has never and will never reduce crime. It is about control. Nothing more, nothing less. Only a fool would believe otherwise.

All Lives Matter
3d ago

someone tell this clown that gas in over 7 dollars in California and inflation is through the roof. Focus on that first, banning ONE type of firearms is not gonna stop anything.

Ironside556
3d ago

Sure thing, just as soon as you can define what a "assault weapon" is. Democrats love to use these blanket terms because they can use it to cover anything. Did you hit someone with your car? Well, that was a assault and you used the car as a weapon, now it's a assault weapon and can be banned. Hit someone with a stick? That's assault, the stick was your weapon, the stick is now a assault weapon. See how this goes? It was never about the guns, it is always about control.

Vice

A 15-Year-Old Mass Shooter Killed 5 People in Raleigh

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed five people on a walking trail in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday evening. The teenager evaded police capture for hours before he was finally cornered and arrested. The alleged shooter was later identified in multiple local reports as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Eye-witnesses told local media that the shooter was dressed in camouflage gear.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC News

Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answers

Newly released 911 calls describe the chaos and horror that unfolded during the deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. The alleged shooter remains hospitalized in critical condition as police search for a motive. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson speaks with Rob Steele, who lost his fiancé Mary Marshall during the shooting.Oct. 15, 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
bpr.org

Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile

Multiple news outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in northeast Raleigh on Thursday as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Thompson's alleged victims included his older brother, James, who was 16 and a junior at Knightdale High School. If formally charged with first-degree murder, the teenage suspect would be treated as an adult in criminal court, despite his age.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

