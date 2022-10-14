Read full article on original website
Big Week for Ball State Soccer, Travel to Kent State, Host Buffalo
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State soccer team will be back in action for two more Mid-American Conference matchups. The Cardinals start the week on Thursday, Oct. 20. with a road contest against Kent State, who is currently in third in the MAC standings, followed by a home match with first place Buffalo on Sunday, Oct. 23.
WVB Battles For MAC West Lead Wednesday at Toledo
Ball State (14-6; 6-2 MAC) at Toledo (13-6; 6-2 MAC) / hosts Western Michigan (13-8; 5-4 MAC) Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. Live Stats | Ball State All-Access (FREE) | Tickets. Notes Ball State | Toledo |...
Riley tabbed MAC Defensive Player of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ball State safety Jordan Riley was named the Mid-American Conference West Division Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. It is sophomore's first career recognition from the conference. Riley is the fifth Cardinal to earn a weekly honor from the MAC this season,...
Gallagher Leads Ball State in Final Round of Little Rock Classic
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. – The Ball State women's golf team finished the fall portion of the 2022-23 campaign with the final round of the Little Rock Classic on Tuesday. Sarah Gallagher led the Cardinals and tied for 36th. The Diamante Country Club is a difficult, par-72, 6,051-yard course....
Cardinals face tough conditions on first day of UD Flyer Invitational
KETTERING, Ohio – The Ball State men's golf team faced tough conditions on the opening day of the UD Flyer Invitational Monday. The Cardinals and the rest of the 13-team field played through frigid temperatures and were unable to complete the scheduled 36-hole day. Joey Ranieri is tops on...
