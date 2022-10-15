Read full article on original website
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
Golden Corral has reopened in ChillicotheJake WellsChillicothe, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed propertiesEllen EastwoodRockbridge, OH
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenChillicothe, OH
WHIZ
MVL Football Standings
Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through nine weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings. Big School Division. 1. Sheridan (8-1, 5-0, Clinched title outright) 2. Tri-Valley (7-2, 3-1) 3. Maysville (5-4, 2-2)
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State
Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler (24) will look to make an impact in his first season with in-game impact for the Buckeyes. Etzler will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Doug Etzler, who played for Ohio State from 1991-1995. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
richlandsource.com
Hocking Hills is a must-see destination for Ohio's fall foliage
LOGAN — Autumn in Ohio manages to take my breath away every year. The brilliant yellow of ginkgos and golden maples, the scarlets popping against the stubborn spring green foliage and darker hues of pine needles, the oranges that most watercolor artists could only hope to replicate. GALLERY: Autumn...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career
Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
WOUB
Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
Record-Herald
Community invited to honor Terry family
Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
AEP restores power in northeast Columbus after crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,000 AEP customers were without power Sunday afternoon after wires were knocked down during a vehicle crash in northeast Columbus. The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP. Columbus police said one person was injured in...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three arrested in Task Force roundup
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
sciotopost.com
Update – Crash in Orient Area of Pickaway County
Pickaway – A Circleville Probation officer was involved in a crash this morning in the Orient area. Shortly after 11 am, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of OH-762 and Darby Creek Rd. The SUV driven by a Circleville Probation Officer was traveling North on Darby Creek Rd when it failed to stop at the OH-762 intersection. The driver of the pickup truck was traveling South on Darby Creek Rd onto 762.
