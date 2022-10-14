Read full article on original website
Supporters Look to Make Oregon's Hospital Capacity Technology a National Tool
Recent wildfires are a fresh reminder of the value of the real-time dashboard, which allows health systems to manage resources and transfer patients as needed. The wildfires flaring this week are a reminder that Oregon is one of the only states in the country with the technology to provide healthcare officials with a real-time, statewide dashboard of staffed hospital beds, ventilators, and resources such as negative pressure rooms.
Centene Gave Thousands to Georgia Leaders' Campaigns While Facing Medicaid Overbilling Questions
St. Louis-based Centene Corp. says it's working to settle Medicaid billing issues with nine states. By Maya T. Prabhu, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Andy Miller, Kaiser Health News. A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations has also...
