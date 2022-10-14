Recent wildfires are a fresh reminder of the value of the real-time dashboard, which allows health systems to manage resources and transfer patients as needed. The wildfires flaring this week are a reminder that Oregon is one of the only states in the country with the technology to provide healthcare officials with a real-time, statewide dashboard of staffed hospital beds, ventilators, and resources such as negative pressure rooms.

OREGON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO