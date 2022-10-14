ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trinity.edu

Welcoming Trinity’s New Director of IRE

This fall, Frances Frey took over the position of executive director of Institutional Research and Effectiveness at Trinity University. Frey brings more than 20 years of research experience to this role. “I’m thrilled to have Frances leading Trinity’s incredibly talented IRE team," says Megan Mustain, Ph.D., provost and vice president...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy