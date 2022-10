TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Swim and Dive will take on both Wisconsin and Miami this weekend at Hillenbrand Aquatics Center. The Wildcats will face the Badgers Friday, Oct. 21, at 2:00 p.m. MST, and the Hurricanes on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10:00 a.m. MST. All home meets taking place at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center remain free to attend for all fans wishing to cheer on the Wildcats.

