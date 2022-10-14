Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
sheltonherald.com
Torrington police could investigate food truck employees' 'moral character' under proposed rule
TORRINGTON — After hearing objections from the public about an ordinance governing food trucks, a committee has revised its work and is ready to present it again. The city's Ordinance Committee first presented the revised ordinance in May, and during a public hearing in June, food truck owners spoke against it. The proposed rules had included allowing police to do background checks on employees, who often are temporary, working a day or two at a fair or other event.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: A chance for change in New Haven schools
Our school system is on the verge of collapse. Learning is at an all-time low. Teachers are leaving the system in droves. Student order has all but disappeared in many of our schools. The federal and state money we received during the pandemic will soon be drying up, leading us...
ctexaminer.com
Accessory Apartments Suddenly the Talk of the Town in Stamford
STAMFORD – Accessory apartments are the talk of the town. They are discussed online, at social events, at grocery stores and across backyard fences, Lynn Villency Cohen said. “You would think that anything about zoning would be yawn-boring, but this is eliciting emotions,” Villency Cohen said. “It is absolutely...
sheltonherald.com
Alders, cops, friends and family honor New Haven officer who died of cancer
NEW HAVEN — Michael Hinton's two young children, Nora, 7, and Michael, 4, sobbed quietly as dozens of city police officers, friends and family members joined the entire Board of Alders to pay tribute to Hinton, an eight-year member of the department who died Sunday of cancer. Hinton's father,...
sheltonherald.com
Shelter Ridge development back before Shelton wetlands commission
SHELTON — Plans for the Shelter Ridge development are back before the Inland Wetlands Commission — two years after developers pulled them off the table. The commission, at its meeting Thursday, stated it will set a public hearing at a future date for the project, which includes 375 one- and two-bedroom apartments, plus multiple retail and office buildings and 3,000 parking spaces on a 121-acre site at the intersection of Mill Street and Bridgeport Avenue.
newstalknewengland.com
Amin Hasan of Stamford, Connecticut Was Sentenced Monday To 2 Years For Being A Felon Possessing A Firearm
On Tuesday, Amin Hasan, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 2 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On December 5, 2020, Hasan was arrested by Stamford Police after causing a disturbance at a shopping plaza and a search of a van he rented revealed 13 filled 5-gallon gas cans, two hatchets, an ax and other items.
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Woman Who Owns Danbury Grocery Store Sentenced For $400K Tax Offense
An owner of a Fairfield County grocery store was sentenced for a tax fraud offense that caused the IRS a loss of more than $400,000. Lizbel Sanchez, of Brookfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $400,000 fine, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
New Haven Independent
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
Eyewitness News
DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
zip06.com
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled
Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
newstalknewengland.com
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
5 Nabbed In New Canaan Traffic Stop With 2 Guns, Police Say
Three men and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly having two guns after being stopped for following each other at a high rate of speed in Fairfield County. The incident took place in New Cannan around 3:10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17 northbound on New Norwalk Road. According to Lt. Jason...
sheltonherald.com
Bridgeport secretly moves Columbus statue, again
BRIDGEPORT — Just as abruptly as Mayor Joe Ganim had a 60-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Seaside Park over two years ago and placed in an old horse barn there, his administration last week relocated the bronze monument to the Circulo Sportivo Italian American Club. Where the...
newcanaanite.com
Police: Weapons, Ammunition Found During Pre-Dawn Arrest in New Canaan
Police before dawn Monday arrested three men and two male juveniles after finding guns, ammunition and stolen items in vehicles they were driving in New Canaan. A sixth person fled from the scene on Raymond Street, a short dead-end road near the center of town, and has not yet been found, according to a police report.
Darien Woman Charged With DUI After Running Red Light In New Canaan, Police Say
A 59-year-old woman was accused of driving in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. An officer saw a vehicle fail to obey a red traffic signal while traveling on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan, nearly striking another vehicle at the intersection with Silvermine Road at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
Norwalk photos and video: Car fire on Leonard Street
NORWALK, Conn. — Smoke billowed Saturday over Central Norwalk and flames were visible from West Avenue. It was a car fire at Sciaudone’s garage on Leonard Street; Mark Burton took videos and sent them to NancyOnNorwalk. The Norwalk Fire Department “did a fast thorough job,” said Burton, who...
9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
milfordmirror.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
NBC New York
Funeral Arrangements Set for Fallen Bristol, Conn. Officers
Funeral arrangements have been set for two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty last week. The funeral services for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy are being held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m.
