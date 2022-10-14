Read full article on original website
ThatGuy1234
8d ago
It's sad that we need to hide our history! Columbus colonized america making way for the United States. People can believe whatever lies the liberals want to shove down their throats but that is the truth. Cancel Culture needs to stop. You can't erase slavery, you can't erase the wars, etc. See it for what it was and use it as a past to learn and grow from not one to be embarrassed about and try to erase it!
Reply(9)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Comments / 13