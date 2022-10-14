ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 13

ThatGuy1234
8d ago

It's sad that we need to hide our history! Columbus colonized america making way for the United States. People can believe whatever lies the liberals want to shove down their throats but that is the truth. Cancel Culture needs to stop. You can't erase slavery, you can't erase the wars, etc. See it for what it was and use it as a past to learn and grow from not one to be embarrassed about and try to erase it!

Reply(9)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sheltonherald.com

Middletown's new deputy public works director comes to focus on street projects

MIDDLETOWN — The new deputy director of public works, a former department director in Meriden who recently was hired for the position that’s been vacant for 10 months, "was far above" other candidates, officials said/. Howard Weissberg, who lives in Middlefield, most recently was the transportation supervising engineer...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton schools need roof, windows replaced

SHELTON — Renovations at Long Hill School and Mohegan School appear to be on the horizon. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, voted to appoint a Public Improvement Building Committee — a move designed to target long planned work at both the elementary schools. This move...
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Repair work starts on Trumbull mall parking garage closed since February

TRUMBULL — Work has finally started to repair damage done to the Westfield Trumbull mall parking deck more than 10 months ago that closed portions of the upper and lower levels. On Tuesday, Trumbull building official Robert Dunn said that he had spoken with a contractor that morning who...
TRUMBULL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Bridgeport police: Woman's ear injured in late night shooting

BRIDGEPORT — A woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her ear in a shooting Saturday night, according to a city spokesperson. Scott Appleby, Bridgeport’s emergency management director, said police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Wordin and Railroad avenues around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Home-schooling group nears approval for Shelton location

SHELTON — Dozens of area children that are presently being home schooled may soon have a permanent facility to call home, at least during school hours. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked for drafting of a favorable resolution for creation of a Planned Development District at 60 Todd Road. The commission plans to vote on the resolution next week.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Photos: Echo Hose hosts Fall Festival in Shelton

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Echo Hose hosted a fall festival in Shelton on Saturday. It included more than 20 vendors, touch a truck, music, baked goods and apple cider.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton police embrace body, dashboard cameras

SHELTON — For Officer Christopher Brosz, the new body cameras worn by Shelton police are just another piece of equipment worn every day. “It is simple to use … and it protects me,” said Brosz, a 10-year veteran of the department, as he placed the body camera on his uniform. “As long as you do job the way you are supposed to do your job, camera is irrelevant.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Hartford schools to use metal detectors on 'rotating basis' after guns found

HARTFORD — After officials found three firearms at a local high school this month, the school district is buying six metal detectors that it says will be used "on a rotating basis." Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez announced the purchase this week, saying at a Board of Education...
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Canaan Hall of Fame celebrates its Class of 2022

New Canaan’s Sports Hall of Fame has seven new members when the Class of 2022 was celebrated during an induction ceremony at the Woodway Country Club on Friday. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers entered the Hall of Fame, which now includes 93 members since it began in 1996.
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy