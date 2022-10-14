SHELTON — For Officer Christopher Brosz, the new body cameras worn by Shelton police are just another piece of equipment worn every day. “It is simple to use … and it protects me,” said Brosz, a 10-year veteran of the department, as he placed the body camera on his uniform. “As long as you do job the way you are supposed to do your job, camera is irrelevant.

