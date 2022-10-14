After a demoralizing loss to the Tascosa Rebels, the Sandies routed the Caprock Longhorns 56-20. Carrying the Sandies to the blowout win was senior quarterback Mason Graham. Graham threw 7 touchdowns with no interceptions and tagged on 359 yards onto those touchdowns and ran for another. “The perfect game” and an amazing comeback for this rising star.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO