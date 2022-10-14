MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Timberwolves fans went wild Wednesday when new 7-foot center Rudy Gobert came on the court.And coming off a playoff appearance, this team is ready to really light it up this season. It's one of the most anticipated seasons in decades.And businesses in downtown Minneapolis hope it's a big win for them, too.There is off-the-charts excitement for a Wolves team that, dare we say it, has real expectations."Almost a guaranteed playoff, you know. And at least past the first, second round," said fan Doug Radunz. Gobert is fueling a lot of that hype."Dude is like a monster," said Craig...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 31 MINUTES AGO