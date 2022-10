The Massachusetts club hockey team played a hard-fought game, holding onto the lead late to sneak out a 5-4 win over Holy Cross on Monday night. It was an aggressive, high scoring game for both teams as both forechecks were on full display, creating many opportunities. The Minutemen (5-1) had five different players find the back of the net, with four of them being their first goal of the season.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO