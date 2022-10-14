Don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to a 16-week semester? Missed the August start date for the fall 2022 semester? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The second half of the fall 2022 semester at El Camino College begins Oct. 22. Enroll into an eight-week course and complete the class by mid-December.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO