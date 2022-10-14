Read full article on original website
Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts
PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out — after nearly eight months of failure — how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias. Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the...
Twitchers head north in search of rare birds on UK shores
The shifting jetstream has made Shetland and Western Isles the go-to places for sought-after rarities
