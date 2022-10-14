(Grand Island, NE) - In the final regular season match of the season for the Northwest, the Vikings would send their nine seniors off in style defeating the York Dukes in four sets. The first three sets were two-point finishes. Northwest won the first 25-23. York would claim the second set 28-26. The Vikings would finish the match winning the next two sets 29-27 and 25-16. The Vikings are now 18-14 on the season. York with the loss slips to 21-9. Northwest is now 2-1 vs the Dukes this season as Tuesday night's matchup was the third meeting between the two in six days. Teams would split action at the Central Conference tournament last week. Both squads will be back in action next Tuesday for the sub-district round of the post-season.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO