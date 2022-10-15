ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest

An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

'Operation Stop Arm' now underway in N.C.

The break led to all Clover schools being on a two-hour delay. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List

According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
RALEIGH, NC

