Related
Singer Lana Del Rey Concerned Thief Will Leak Stolen Footage, Data
Singer Lana Del Rey has revealed she is the victim of a car robbery and expressed concerns that the thief could leak personal details that they stole from the star. In an Instagram Live video, the singer said her backpack containing her computer, multiple hard drives, and a camcorder were taken, after the thief smashed through the vehicle’s windows. She said the only draft copy of her 200-page book that she was working on for Simon & Schuster was also lost, along with family footage on the camcorder, and said the thief still has remote access to her phone and...
Judi Dench calls on Netflix to add disclaimer to The Crown: ‘This cannot go unchallenged’
Judi Dench has called on Netflix to include a disclaimer at the start of The Crown that states it is a “fictionalised drama” as a “mark of respect” to the late Queen Elizabeth II.The Skyfall star, 87, expressed her concerns with the forthcoming fifth season of the show based on the British royal family in a letter to The Times on Wednesday 19 October, in which she accused the series of “crude sensationalism”.“The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” she wrote.In...
