KTAR.com
Arizona debate commission ditches PBS, reschedules Kari Lake interview
PHOENIX – After a falling out with PBS, the state board that sponsors Arizona’s candidate debates has a new broadcast partner and new date for its gubernatorial event. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC) said Monday that its interview with Republican candidate Kari Lake will air at 5 p.m. Sunday on AZTV7 and be livestreamed.
AZFamily
Community college board candidate suspends campaign after alleged public indecency in Surprise
Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning...
AZFamily
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Masters closing gap with Kelly in Senate race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year’s midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters. About the Survey. The survey was conducted among likely...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What you should know about the vote for Arizona Mine Inspector
PHOENIX - By now, many of those who plan to vote in the November general election in Arizona know what candidates are on the ballot. This election, people will be casting a vote for various statewide races, such as governor, secretary of state, and a position known as the mine Inspector.
Arizona GOP legislators rolled out the red carpet for '2,000 Mules.' Then law enforcement gave the movie what amounts to two thumbs down
PHOENIX — After a chief investigator of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that two activists behind the election conspiracy movie “2,000 Mules” never provided them promised evidence of fraud, Arizona legislators who gushed praise for the duo are silent. Several contacted by 12News for...
kjzz.org
Where is my Arizona ballot? And 4 other common questions about early voting
KJZZ is partnering with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions about early ballots in Arizona we've answered so far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question on our form or...
ABC 15 News
Katie Hobbs on the issues most pressing to Arizona
If elected the next Governor of Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has part of her day-one agenda laid out — calling a special session over abortion. The law from before Arizona was a state that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest, except if the life of the pregnant person is at risk was reinstated after a Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction in late September.
statepress.com
City of Tempe now requiring special events permit for AZ Hugs For the Houseless
For the past two years, AZ Hugs For the Houseless has welcomed people to grab a meal, sit down and eat like a family at its Sunday Family Picnics. Now, the city of Tempe is requiring the organization to apply for a special events permit, and the organization is working to adjust.
votebeat.org
“Read the fine print”: Small text size on Maricopa County’s massive ballots worries voter advocates
Voter advocates are warning it will be hard for Maricopa County voters to read and understand their midterm ballots, because the county is using small text sizes to accommodate an extraordinary number of election contests. The various text sizes on the county’s 20-inch-long ballots go as small as 7.5 points,...
statepress.com
Redemption season ahead for ASU club swimming
The ASU club swim team began during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when five students got together to form the team with a Facebook post. "Coming to ASU, I was so upset that there was no club team," said founding member and senior health sciences student Emma Plattner.
See If You Live In One Of Arizona's Top 10 Safest Cities
A SafeWise analysis determined the state's safest cities.
statepress.com
ASU students gather to play in the growing riichi mahjong club
In a Durham Hall classroom, students gather around two mahjong tables with riichi tiles as they put aside hands of tiles to eventually win the game. The Riichi Mahjong Club meets on the Tempe campus every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Durham Hall on lower level one, room eight.
kjzz.org
Díaz: Why the Arizona Republic ran a front-page op-ed reassuring voters about election safety
On Oct. 12, early voting officially began in Arizona ahead of November’s consequential elections. And on that morning, the editorial board of the Arizona Republic made the rare move to print a front page op-ed. Its title was powerful: "Democracy is under attack." The Show regularly checks in with...
scottsdale.org
State poised to become gambling world mecca
Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
East Valley Tribune
Giles endorses Dems for top 3 offices in state
Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
statepress.com
Elijhah Badger has thrived in new role as ASU's No.1 receiver this year
On Sept. 10, ASU football took on Oklahoma State and lost 34-17. There weren't many positives to take away from the Sun Devils' performance as they were outclassed by the better team. That night, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Elijhah Badger made his statement as the top wide receiver position. He...
KTAR.com
Proposition 129 in Arizona would limit a ballot measure to one subject
PHOENIX — A proposition this November in Arizona might have an impact on how measures could look on your ballot moving forward. Prop 129 would limit a ballot measure to one subject and require that subject to be expressed in the initiative’s title. Supporters say it would help...
statepress.com
Five new faces to know for the upcoming ASU men's basketball season
After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in which the Sun Devils ended the season with a 14-17 record and a first-round loss in the Pac-12 tournament, coach Bobby Hurley's team is retooled and in a position to compete for an NCAA Tournament appearance this upcoming season. Here are five new Sun Devils to know ahead of ASU's season opener against Tarleton on Nov. 7.
'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way
ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
