Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Arizona debate commission ditches PBS, reschedules Kari Lake interview

PHOENIX – After a falling out with PBS, the state board that sponsors Arizona’s candidate debates has a new broadcast partner and new date for its gubernatorial event. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC) said Monday that its interview with Republican candidate Kari Lake will air at 5 p.m. Sunday on AZTV7 and be livestreamed.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Katie Hobbs on the issues most pressing to Arizona

If elected the next Governor of Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has part of her day-one agenda laid out — calling a special session over abortion. The law from before Arizona was a state that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest, except if the life of the pregnant person is at risk was reinstated after a Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction in late September.
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

Redemption season ahead for ASU club swimming

The ASU club swim team began during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when five students got together to form the team with a Facebook post. "Coming to ASU, I was so upset that there was no club team," said founding member and senior health sciences student Emma Plattner.
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

ASU students gather to play in the growing riichi mahjong club

In a Durham Hall classroom, students gather around two mahjong tables with riichi tiles as they put aside hands of tiles to eventually win the game. The Riichi Mahjong Club meets on the Tempe campus every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Durham Hall on lower level one, room eight.
TEMPE, AZ
scottsdale.org

State poised to become gambling world mecca

Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Giles endorses Dems for top 3 offices in state

Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
MESA, AZ
statepress.com

Elijhah Badger has thrived in new role as ASU's No.1 receiver this year

On Sept. 10, ASU football took on Oklahoma State and lost 34-17. There weren't many positives to take away from the Sun Devils' performance as they were outclassed by the better team. That night, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Elijhah Badger made his statement as the top wide receiver position. He...
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Five new faces to know for the upcoming ASU men's basketball season

After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in which the Sun Devils ended the season with a 14-17 record and a first-round loss in the Pac-12 tournament, coach Bobby Hurley's team is retooled and in a position to compete for an NCAA Tournament appearance this upcoming season. Here are five new Sun Devils to know ahead of ASU's season opener against Tarleton on Nov. 7.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way

ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

