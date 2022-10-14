Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero
Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Driving Dynamics Comparison Tests
YouTube influencer Zygrene has compared the Tesla Model Y with the Polestar 2, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the past. Just a few weeks ago, after spending more time with the Ioniq 5, he put out a video claiming that it's nearly the perfect EV. Needless to say, when Zygrene followed up that video with a comparison of the Ioniq 5's driving dynamics to the Model Y's, it got our attention.
motor1.com
Watch Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta attempt to avoid various obstacles
Ever since Dan O'Dowd started a campaign against Elon Musk related to Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta technology, Tesla fans and owners have been putting together videos to try to show the public how the technology actually performs in the real world. The video above comes to us from AI DRIVR, who's been beta-testing FSD and making videos about it for some time now.
insideevs.com
Tesla Autopilot Likely Saved This Woman's Life
This Tesla Model 3 owner is confident that her car saved her life. She claims the car actually took control on its own after the 70 mph crash, stabilizing the situation and bringing the EV to a safe stop. If a car's advanced driver-assist system either fails to work as...
electrek.co
Jeep’s fully electric Avenger Concept is built for off-roaders with ‘best-in-class’ capabilities
Jeep is charging ahead with its plans to become the “number-one electrified SUV brand” as it unveils its first pure electric vehicle, the Avenger. The rugged SUV maker says its new EV concept carries the Jeep brand into the future with “best-in-class capabilities” for on- and off-road driving.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mercedes-EQ EQS-Class SUV SUVOTY Review: It Certainly Has the Specs
As full electric luxury flagship SUVs go, the Mercedes-Benz EQS580 certainly looks like it has the goods to take out the Tesla Model X. Prior to the arrival of this Benz and the Rivian R1S, the Tesla was the only three-row, seven-passenger electric SUV. Benz brings the right specs. At...
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi VIN Decoder Available, New Official Details Revealed
A recent article published by Teslarati notes that Tesla's 2023 VIN Decoder may further substantiate CEO Elon Musk's claims that the fully electric hauler is set to come to market soon. Whether or not the VIN Decoder has any impact on when deliveries will start is beside the point, but it may be interesting to some folks to check out how the VINs work along with the new details they may reveal.
2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester: Crossover SUV Showdown!
Both the RAV4 and Forester have much to offer. Learn about their differences in this 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester head-to-head comparison. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester: Crossover SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
UK: Hyundai set to open hotel powered exclusively by EVs
Hyundai has announced plans to open a luxury pop-up hotel powered solely by its electric vehicles. The hotel will consist of a cabin, a restaurant, and a cinema and will be located in Essex, England. The pop-up hotel aims to demonstrate the Ioniq 5's vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities and will be...
