BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Alabama cross country duo of Victor Kiprop and Hilda Olemomoi both earned their third Southeastern Conference honors of the season, the league office announced Tuesday. Kiprop was named the SEC Runner of the Week after winning his third race in as many outings, while Olemomoi earned SEC Freshman of the Week after her third top-three finish this season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO