Read full article on original website
Related
rolltide.com
Alabama Cross Country Duo Earns SEC Weekly Honors for Third Time This Season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Alabama cross country duo of Victor Kiprop and Hilda Olemomoi both earned their third Southeastern Conference honors of the season, the league office announced Tuesday. Kiprop was named the SEC Runner of the Week after winning his third race in as many outings, while Olemomoi earned SEC Freshman of the Week after her third top-three finish this season.
rolltide.com
Former Crimson Tide Gymnastics Coach named to The State of Alabama’s Academy of Honor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Legendary Crimson Tide gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson was honored by the Alabama Legislature this week as part of the state's latest Academy of Honor class, which was created in the 1960s to recognize living Alabamians for accomplishments in business, civil rights, science, politics, education, literature, sports, and other fields.
rolltide.com
Exhibition with Mississippi State Highlights Baseball’s New Week of Fall Practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball is set to host Mississippi State for an exhibition this Friday, Oct. 21 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Crimson Tide's matchup with the Bulldogs highlights week five of fall practice. The SEC Western Division foes are scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch at...
rolltide.com
Second-Ranked Alabama Soccer Remains Undefeated in SEC Play with 2-1 Win over No. 7 Arkansas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 2 Alabama soccer team (14-1-1, 7-0-0 SEC) captured a come-from-behind 2-1 win over seventh-ranked Arkansas (10-3-1, 5-2-0 SEC) on Sunday, recording the program's fifth victory against a top-25 team and third against a top-10 foe this season. Gallery: (10-16-2022) 10-16-22 WSO vs Arkansas. From...
Comments / 0