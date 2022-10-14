Read full article on original website
Opinion: Parental influence can negatively affect child’s career plan
Constant voices fill my head — these voices, telling me what to and what not to do, have been echoing in my mind all my life. As a child of Asian parents, I’ve witnessed firsthand — from mine and my friends’ point of views — the effect of parents intervening with choices. The consistent lectures on what we’re not supposed to do, whether it be the people we’re associating with or what we are doing in life. The writing field is what I’m aiming for and I want to go into that field without feeling guilty for not becoming a doctor, starting a business or having a career that exceeds expectations.
Opinion: Social media glorifies mental illness
“The only crazy people are those who have nothing wrong with them.”. This was a quote I overheard in my psychology class during a discussion about mental illness. Out of all the things said during this class discussion, this quote stuck out the most. It suggests that mental illness is normal and being mentally well is crazy. This idea is wrong and harmful to individuals.
