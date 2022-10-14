Constant voices fill my head — these voices, telling me what to and what not to do, have been echoing in my mind all my life. As a child of Asian parents, I’ve witnessed firsthand — from mine and my friends’ point of views — the effect of parents intervening with choices. The consistent lectures on what we’re not supposed to do, whether it be the people we’re associating with or what we are doing in life. The writing field is what I’m aiming for and I want to go into that field without feeling guilty for not becoming a doctor, starting a business or having a career that exceeds expectations.

3 DAYS AGO