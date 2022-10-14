Safety discussions have reignited among individuals at risk for concussions and the experts tasked with keeping them healthy. Rutgers University–Camden Assistant Professor of Biology Brian Corbett was among the millions who watched in horror as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lay on his back and reached skyward, his fingers clenched in what doctors call a “fencing response,” signaling he had experienced a traumatic brain injury (TBI). This physiological reaction was all too familiar to Corbett, whose research focuses on the neurological impact of concussions. Corbett, a researcher in the Rutgers–Camden College of Arts and Sciences, has studied models of TBI in rodents, which help scientists learn more about how head injuries affect the human brain.

2 DAYS AGO