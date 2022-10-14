ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The Jewish Press

Israel Discovers Another Natural Gas Field

A new natural gas reservoir has been discovered off Israel’s coast, giving another significant boost to Israel’s rapidly developing energy industry. The Greek Energean Oil and Gas PLC company said Thursday that it is “pleased to announce that the Hermes exploration well has made a commercial gas discovery of between 7 and 15 billion cubic meters (BCM).”
rigzone.com

px Group Secures SEAL Pipeline Operator Job

Px Group has expanded the list of critical energy infrastructure sites it operates in the UK and Europe as it secured a contract to operate the SEAL pipeline. The operator has sealed a long-term, multi-year deal for a critical component of the UK energy supply and energy security. The contract...
maritime-executive.com

NNPC Finds Underwater Oil-Theft Pipeline Running Out Into the Sea

The top official at Nigerian state oil company NNPC claims that his team has discovered a four-kilometer-long illegal pipeline leading from Shell's Forcados export terminal out into the sea. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the operator of the Forcados terminal, confirmed Thursday that an illegal seaward pipeline does exist in the region - but says that it is located far away and has no connection with SPDC operations.
TheStreet

Oil Could Pass $100, Pushing Up Gas Prices

Crude oil prices spiked in the aftermath of OPEC and Russia's decision to lower production as inventory levels remain lower despite increased output. West Texas Intermediate or WTI, the U.S. benchmark price for oil, traded at $88.04 at 9:57 a.m. ET, up by 0.21% after skyrocketing for three days. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

White House will announce additional oil reserve sales in wake of OPEC+ cut

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December, a senior administration official said, as his administration seeks to counter market pressures created by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production targets just three weeks from the midterm elections.
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Oct. 18, 2022

WTI crude oil recently broke above a long-term descending trend line to signal that a reversal from the downtrend is in the works. Price found resistance around $93.80 per barrel and could pull back to the broken trend line from here. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the former trend...
rigzone.com

BP to Buy USA Biogas Producer for $4.1B

BP Plc agreed to acquire biogas producer Archaea Energy Inc. for about $4.1 billion including debt, the latest step in the UK energy giant’s expansion into lower-carbon fuels. BP will pay $26 per share, a 38% premium to the average share price in the 30 days to Oct. 14,...

