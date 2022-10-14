Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The Jewish Press
Israel Discovers Another Natural Gas Field
A new natural gas reservoir has been discovered off Israel’s coast, giving another significant boost to Israel’s rapidly developing energy industry. The Greek Energean Oil and Gas PLC company said Thursday that it is “pleased to announce that the Hermes exploration well has made a commercial gas discovery of between 7 and 15 billion cubic meters (BCM).”
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
rigzone.com
px Group Secures SEAL Pipeline Operator Job
Px Group has expanded the list of critical energy infrastructure sites it operates in the UK and Europe as it secured a contract to operate the SEAL pipeline. The operator has sealed a long-term, multi-year deal for a critical component of the UK energy supply and energy security. The contract...
maritime-executive.com
NNPC Finds Underwater Oil-Theft Pipeline Running Out Into the Sea
The top official at Nigerian state oil company NNPC claims that his team has discovered a four-kilometer-long illegal pipeline leading from Shell's Forcados export terminal out into the sea. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the operator of the Forcados terminal, confirmed Thursday that an illegal seaward pipeline does exist in the region - but says that it is located far away and has no connection with SPDC operations.
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Biden tries to tackle his gas price problem by announcing sale of 15 million barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve
President Joe Biden on Wednesday formally announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December as he looks to lower gas prices ahead of the crucial midterm elections.
Exxon's Russian oil output collapsed after rejecting local tanker insurance - sources
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oil output at the giant Exxon-led (XOM.N) Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters.
Oil Prices Dip on Report Biden Preparing New Sales From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Global oil prices moved lower Tuesday amid reports that President Joe Biden is planning to unveil another release of crude from the nation's emergency reserves in an effort to reduce energy costs heading into the mid-term elections. Prices were also pressured by reports that GDP data from China will be...
Oil Could Pass $100, Pushing Up Gas Prices
Crude oil prices spiked in the aftermath of OPEC and Russia's decision to lower production as inventory levels remain lower despite increased output. West Texas Intermediate or WTI, the U.S. benchmark price for oil, traded at $88.04 at 9:57 a.m. ET, up by 0.21% after skyrocketing for three days. The...
California accuses oil industry of price gouging, Valero hits back
Valero is denying California regulators' accusations of price gouging amid a drop in crude oil prices, pointing instead to the state's regulatory environment.
White House will announce additional oil reserve sales in wake of OPEC+ cut
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December, a senior administration official said, as his administration seeks to counter market pressures created by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production targets just three weeks from the midterm elections.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Oct. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil recently broke above a long-term descending trend line to signal that a reversal from the downtrend is in the works. Price found resistance around $93.80 per barrel and could pull back to the broken trend line from here. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the former trend...
Biden Establishes Oil Price Floor, Wants Industry to Keep Pumping
President Biden will announce Wednesday a new program to replenish the oil that has been sold from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Not everyone is going to like it.
rigzone.com
BP to Buy USA Biogas Producer for $4.1B
BP Plc agreed to acquire biogas producer Archaea Energy Inc. for about $4.1 billion including debt, the latest step in the UK energy giant’s expansion into lower-carbon fuels. BP will pay $26 per share, a 38% premium to the average share price in the 30 days to Oct. 14,...
U.S. could sell more oil from emergency reserve this week -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to sell more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month's congressional elections, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
